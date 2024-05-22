Proposed Trade Sends Cowboys ‘Chain-Mover’ Starting Running Back on Bargain

The Dallas Cowboys current running back group is not exactly striking fear in the hearts of the other NFC East teams. There is still time for the Cowboys to make a move, but the free agent options are limited.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport revisited the idea of the Pittsburgh Steelers trading running back Najee Harris to the Cowboys. The analyst believes Dallas could be able to pry Harris away for a 2025 conditional draft pick.

“On one hand, running back Najee Harris has been a consistent performer for the Steelers, eclipsing 1,000 yards on the ground in all three of his professional seasons,” Davenport wrote in a May 21, 2024 article titled, “8 Post-Draft NFL Trades That Make Too Much Sense to Actually Happen.” “On the other, he hasn’t lived up to his status as a first-round pick, averaging a pedestrian 3.9 yards per carry for his career.

“… The Steelers have another running back on the roster who has been consistently more explosive than Harris in third-year pro Jaylen Warren, who averaged north of five yards a carry last year. Veteran acquisition Cordarrelle Patterson could be used to spell Warren,” Davenport added.

“… Harris may not be a game-changer, but he’s a durable chain-mover. And given the Cowboys’ win-now mentality, a conditional pick for Harris (that could escalate based on performance) is a reasonable cost—even if it’s just a one-year rental.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Shot Down Trade Chatter About Steelers RB Najee Harris

Harris posted 255 carries for 1,035 yards and 8 touchdowns in 17 games last season. The veteran added 29 catches for 170 receiving yards.

This is solid production and there is a reason to think the Steelers would be reluctant to move Harris for just a conditional pick. Dallas has already attempted to squelch the Harris trade rumors.

“On these Najee Harris and Cowboys reports, team source tells me ‘click bait’ 🤷🏼‍♀️,” NFL Network’s Jane Slater detailed in a May 6 message on X.



The Dallas Cowboys Plan to Operate a Running Back by Committee Approach in 2024

Yet, Pittsburgh declined Harris’ fifth-year option, so the Steelers could be inclined to move on from the playmaker. Harris is heading into the final season of a four-year, $13 million contract. The veteran has a $4.1 million cap hit for the 2024 season.

As of now, the Cowboys are taking a running back by committee approach, but it remains to be seen who will lead this group. Ezekiel Elliott could once again be the team’s lead back with Rico Dowdle attempting to win the job. Dallas also has Royce Freeman, Deuce Vaughn, Snoop Conner and Nathaniel Peat all fighting for carries.

“The Cowboys have made it abundantly clear that they are embracing the committee approach at running back,” The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf detailed in a May 21 article, “Cowboys’ 5 situations to watch at OTAs: A holdout, new coach, lineups, eyes on QB.” “The question is: How will they split up the workload?

“Rico Dowdle showed flashes late last season complementing Tony Pollard. Was that enough for him to earn starting reps from the outset? Or does Ezekiel Elliott, once the unquestioned starter in Dallas, assume that role even though he’s a lesser version of the player who was the face of the position for the Cowboys?”