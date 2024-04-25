Proposed Scenario Sees Dak Prescott Bolt Cowboys for Hated Rival

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott could realistically sign with another team next offseason, but this one would hurt more than anything.

Prescott is entering the final year of his deal during the 2024 season with no contract extension in place. While team owner Jerry Jones maintains that the Cowboys want Prescott to remain in Dallas as the franchise quarterback moving forward, there is still no ink to paper.

In a proposed scenario by Fox Sports’ Nick Wright, he brings up the New York Giants as a potential landing spot for the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback. While the Giants hold a top pick (No. 6) in the 2024 NFL draft, Wright proposes the franchise stick with Daniel Jones at quarterback for one more year before making a move for Prescott and former New England Patriots coaching legend Bill Belichick.

“If you are the Mara family, you have the sixth pick in the draft,” Wright said on Tuesday, April 23. “But a lot of people have a team trading up in front of you, and you don’t draft a quarterback. … You have another year with Daniel Jones, which means you have another disappointing season. And you have the opportunity in the offseason to say ‘Hey, we’re gonna bring in Dak Prescott to be our quarterback, and Bill Belichick to be our head coach.'”

Why the Giants Could Make a Move for Dak Prescott

The Giants are coming off of an extremely disappointing 6-11 campaign after winning a playoff game during a surprising 2022 season. New York then signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract with $92 million guaranteed last offseason — a move that they now likely regret.

However, New York can move on from Jones during the 2025 offseason with a $22 million dead cap hit.

Wright goes so far as to say that bringing in Prescott and Belichick would “remake” their entire team.

“By the way, the Giants aren’t the only team that could do that, but with Bill Belichick floating out there, and Dak Prescott the best quarterback in forever to [potentially] hit true free agency,” Wright said, “[There is] the ability for any franchise, to with the stroke of a check, remake the entire version of their team. Greatest coach ever, one of the best quarterbacks to ever leave via free agency [in his prime].”

Dak Prescott Remains Unfazed by Uncertain Cowboys Future

The 30-year-old Prescott is coming off of arguably the best season of his career. Not only did he lead the NFL in touchdown passes (36), he’s coming off career highs in completions (410), completion percentage (69.5%) and passer rating (105.9). To top it all off, he also finished as the top runner-up in MVP voting.

Despite his uncertain future in Dallas, Prescott is unfazed as he enters the final year of his current contract.

Via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“I don’t have any fears,” Prescott said on Friday, April 19. “I’m not going to say I fear being here or not. I don’t fear either situation, to be candid with you. I love this game. I love to play and love to better myself as a player and my teammates around me.”

If the Cowboys fail to sign Prescott to a new deal this offseason, the idea of their Pro Bowl quarterback jumping to a division rival such as the Giants becomes a very possible reality. We’ll see if Dallas strikes a deal sooner rather than later with their franchise quarterback.