Proposed Trade Sees Cowboys Land Ex-$81 Million Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys would be an ideal landing spot for this veteran receiver.

In a trade scenario proposed by Inside the Star’s Mario Herrera Jr., the Cowboys would acquire five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a fifth-round pick. Herrera argues that although Hopkins is coming off a rebound season — he posted 75 catches for 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns with lackluster quarterback play — the Titans could look to get younger and stockpile draft capital.

“Tennessee looks to get younger at the position to grow with second-year QB Will Levis, and a 32-year-old Hopkins could be expendable,” writes Herrera Jr. “The Titans have just four total 2025 draft picks and only one in the top three rounds. Dallas should offer a 5th-round pick in exchange for Nuk.”

Why the Cowboys Would Acquire DeAndre Hopkins

While the Cowboys would certainly welcome the addition of a third established receiver following the release of Michael Gallup Jr. this offseason, Herrera makes sure to stress that the Titans would have to take on some of his 2024 salary due to the Cowboys’ recent cap-restrained approach.

“Execution of this trade would require the Titans to take on some of his 2024 salary,” writes Herrera. “Stephen Jones will scoff at his current cap hit of $18 million.”

Hopkins — who previously signed an $81 million contract extension in 2017 with the Houston Texans — is on the verge of entering the final year of a two-year, $26 million deal he signed with the Titans in 2023.

The idea of the Cowboys adding a third veteran receiver is a realistic idea. Dallas will likely enter training camp with CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks as the top two receivers with young and unproven receivers such as Jalen Tolbert, KaVontae Turpkin and rookie Ryan Flournoy competing for the slot position.

Tolbert has just 29 catches for 268 receiving yards and two touchdowns through the first two seasons of his career while Turpin has largely served as a return specialist, notching just 13 catches for 136 receiving yards and three touchdowns during his career.

Why the Titans Likely Won’t Trade DeAndre Hopkins

While the Titans likely won’t be contending for a Super Bowl this season with second-year quarterback Will Levis entering training camp as the unquestioned starter, it’s hard to envision Tennessee trading his best and most dependable receiving weapon before his first full season as starter. Despite being 32 years of age, Hopkins is still the Titans’ go-to receiver with former first-round pick Treylon Burks proving to be a bust so far in his career after posting just 49 catches for 665 receiving yards and one touchdown during the first two seasons of his career.

In fact, Hopkins garners such a large share of the receptions and targets among the wide receivers that the Titans’ second-best receiver was Nick Westbrook-Ikhine with 28 catches for 370 receiving yards and three touchdowns. His number of catches and receiving yards ranked fifth among players on the team.

The idea of the Cowboys acquiring Hopkins — who previously teased the idea of playing for the Cowboys during the 2023 offseason — is obviously a move Dallas would welcome.

However, the idea of the Titans parting ways with Hopkins as their young quarterback, Levis, enters a pivotal year in his development just isn’t a very realistic scenario. Especially if the Cowboys are just parting ways with a fifth-round draft pick in exchange for an established star receiver like Hopkins.