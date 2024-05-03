Shedeur Sanders Sparks Rumors as QB Drops 2-Word Message on Cowboys Star

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is prompting plenty of Dallas Cowboys rumors after revealing his desire to play with CeeDee Lamb. During an April 25, 2024 interview on the “All the Smoke” podcast, Sanders revealed his potential desire to play with Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb.

The star quarterback was asked to name a “dream wide receiver” he would like to throw to, and Sanders named two receivers. Sanders initially mentioned DeAndre Hopkins then followed it up by name dropping Lamb.

“CeeDee Lamb,” Sanders responded

Sanders is the son of former Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl champ Deion Sanders. After Sanders name-dropped Lamb, the elder Sanders attempted to squash the rumors before they started.

“Oh Lord, he’s trying to get something started,” Coach Prime responded to his son’s comments. “Y’all ain’t catch that. …Stop, because you know where it’s going to go.”

The Colorado quarterback revealed that he had conversations with Lamb during the week of the Super Bowl.

“I talked to him [during the] Super Bowl,” Sanders added.

There Are a Lot of Roadblocks to Shedeur Sanders Landing With the Dallas Cowboys

All this chatter has some Cowboys fans wondering if Sanders could be the team’s next QB1. There is a lot of things that need to happen for this to even come close to being a reality.

Namely, Dak Prescott and Dallas failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension. Prescott is heading into the final season of a four-year, $160 million contract. The Cowboys quarterback has a no-franchise tag clause that would allow Prescott to be the rare star signal-caller to hit unrestricted free agency in 2025.

Even if the Cowboys breakup with Prescott, a reality that still seems unlikely, there is also the challenge of draft capital. Sanders is projected to be a top-10 pick, with the potential to be the No. 1 selection in the 2025 NFL draft.

Dallas has consistently picked in the 20s during recent NFL drafts. Unless Sanders’ draft stock takes a hit, the Cowboys would likely need to make a blockbuster trade in order to move up to snag the star quarterback.

Cowboys Rumors: Could Coach Prime Push for Shedeur Sanders to Get Traded to Dallas?

This is where Coach Prime could come into play as the former Cowboys legend has already hinted that he could help dictate where his son plays. Coach Prime referenced Eli Manning refusing to play for the then San Diego Chargers as a potential blueprint. Could Sanders push for a trade to the Cowboys?

“Now, all this is subjective because I know where I kind of want them to go [Sanders and Travis Hunter],” Coach Prime noted during a March 22 interview on “A Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “…But I know where I want them to go. So, there’s certain cities that ain’t going to happen. …It’s going to be an Eli [Manning situation].”

Cowboys Rumors: Owner Jerry Jones Is a Big Fan of Shedeur Sanders

Despite all the posturing, there is still plenty of time for an extension with Prescott to be reached ahead of Week 1. If not, the Sanders rumors are sure to heat up. We already know that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is an admirer of the Colorado quarterback.



“Very easily could be the top pick in the [2024] draft,” Jones told Sanders prior to the Cowboys-Seahawks game on November 30, 2023.