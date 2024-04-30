Cowboys Likely Sign Speedy Receiver Who Makes ‘Explosive Catches’: Report

The Dallas Cowboys remain busy in the days following the 2024 NFL draft. The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reported that the team is meeting with wide receiver Tyron Billy-Johnson on April 30, 2024 with the expectation that the team will consider signing the wideout.

“Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott’s signing may be officially processed Tuesday,” Gehlken detailed in an April 30, 2024 message on X. “So could another: WR Tyron Billy-Johnson, a speedster who spent most of last season on practice squad, is visiting team and may sign upon completion of a physical, two people familiar with situation said.”

Billy-Johnson spent the majority of last season on the Cowboys practice squad but did not play in a game. The veteran signed a practice squad deal with Dallas on August 30, but the team released the wideout on January 4.

Potential Dallas Cowboys Receiver Tyron Billy-Johnson Ran a 4.34-Second 40-Yard Dash

Billy-Johnson offers the Cowboys elite speed posting a 4.34-second 40-yard dash. This speed has not necessarily translated to production at the NFL level.

The receiver’s best season came with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 when Billy-Johnson posted 20 receptions for 398 yards and 3 touchdowns in 12 appearances. Billy-Johnson also has special teams experience as a returner, something increasingly valuable given the recent NFL rule changes.

The playmaker last played with the Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. The wideout also suited up with the Jacksonville Jaguars during his career.

Tyron Billy-Johnson’s Scouting Report: ‘Geared to Get Down the Field & Make Explosive Catches’

After a promising collegiate season at Oklahoma State, Billy-Johnson went undrafted in 2019. The wideout posted 53 receptions for 845 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2018. Heading into the 2019 NFL draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein praised Billy-Johnson’s speed and ability to make “explosive catches.”

“Deep ball specialist with ability to take the top off defenses,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile of the receiver. “Johnson’s game is geared to get down the field and make explosive catches, but the rest of his skill-set is still very raw.

“While he can force safeties away from the line of scrimmage, he’s not an instinctive route-runner and gives too many clues away to cornerbacks who will swarm his breaks as a pro. He has great deep speed to get into a camp, but shaky hands and modest production may foreshadow and uphill climb.”

Cowboys News: Ex-Dallas Receiver Michael Gallup Signed With the Las Vegas Raiders

Dallas released Michael Gallup in March but the Cowboys have been quiet at the position throughout the offseason. The Cowboys have yet to make a significant veteran addition at receiver.

Dallas waited until the sixth round to draft their first receiver in Southeast Missouri State’s Ryan Flournoy. Gallup finally found a new home after signing a one-year deal with the Raiders.

“Former Cowboys WR Michael Gallup agreed to a one-year contract with the Raiders, a person familiar with the deal said,” Gehlken said in an April 29 message on X. “It’s worth up to $3 million. Fresh start for him. He is healthy, more than two years removed from his ACL and MCL tears.”