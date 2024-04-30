Cowboys’ Draft Class Receives Rave Reviews: O-Line Picks Lead the Way

The Dallas Cowboys needed to significantly upgrade the offensive line after losing two key starters in free agency and wound up making a massive commitment to fortifying the position group during the 2024 NFL Draft.

In the first round, the Cowboys plucked Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton, earmarked as a potential replacement for Tyron Smith, who signed with the New York Jets in free agency, and rounded back by taking Kansas State interior lineman Cooper Beebe in the third round, before adding Louisiana offensive lineman Nathan Thomas in the seventh.

Dallas’ haul up front is garnering high praise in the draft’s aftermath.

After adding three offensive linemen, Pro Football Focus suggests the Cowboys’ line is now among the most improved in the NFL.

“The Cowboys needed help at multiple spots on their offensive line heading into the NFL draft,” Gordon McGuinness writes for PFF. “And used two top-75 selections on the unit. Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton looks set to man the left side of their offensive line, and while he is a bit of a project, having earned a 59.0 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets last season, his athleticism gives him the chance to develop into a future star.

“Dallas used a third-round pick on Kansas State’s Cooper Beebe, who earned a 91.8 PFF grade over the past three seasons to rank first among FBS guards, and grabbed Louisiana’s Nathan Thomas in the seventh round.”

There’s a legitimate possibility that Guyton walks into the Cowboys’ starting left tackle role to open the season, and Beebe could push Brock Hoffman for the starting center job during upcoming minicamps, OTAs, and training camp this summer.

If the Cowboys can plug two holes in the starting line via this draft class, and Guyton and Beebe play at a high level, it will go a long way toward this class ultimately being judged as a successful haul.

Cowboys Have High Hopes for Tyler Guyton

There were seven offensive tackles selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but the Cowboys are thrilled to have walked away with Guyton.

“When you get an opportunity to pick someone with those tools,” Cowboys VP of Player Personnel Will McClay told reporters during the draft. “And I think we’ve got somewhat of proven history in kind of what we are looking for and having that opportunity to do it.

“Like Mike (McCarthy) said, we haven’t even put pads on, but we think there’s an opportunity because of his skill set, spending that time with him, understanding what he’s all about, what he can achieve and putting him in a room with people who will teach him how to be a pro to improve as well.”

Guyton allowed just two sacks across two seasons anchoring the Sooners’ offensive line at left tackle, according to Pro Football Focus, while surrendering 12 hurries and three quarterback hits during his collegiate career.

But, it’s Guyton’s athleticism that offers so much upside and reason for the Cowboys to be optimistic.

“From strictly a tools perspective,” Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy recently told Heavy. “You could make a good case he’s the highest ceiling tackle in this draft.

“Tyler just does things athletically these other guys can’t do. He’s so light on his feet it just looks like he’s floating sometimes. Even though he’s played right tackle in college, he’s a high-level left tackle athlete.”

Why the Cowboys Chose Cooper Beebe

After losing Tyler Biadasz via free agency to the division-rival Washington Commanders, the Cowboys entered draft weekend with uncertainty at center.

While Beebe has the opportunity to compete for the starting job vacated by Biadasz, it was the Kansas State standout’s versatility that stood out to Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

“His position flex,” McCarthy told reporters stood out about Beebe. “As you look at today’s game with the 17 games and you look at our history, you can’t have enough players – let alone linemen – that can play two positions.”

Beebe has experience playing three of the four offensive line positions, including 774 snaps at left tackle, 1,738 snaps at left guard, 25 at right guard, and 103 at right tackle during his collegiate career, according to Pro Football Focus

That positional versatility should help Beebe see the field immediately as a rookie.