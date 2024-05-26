Cowboys Urged to Sign Eagles’ Former 29-Year-Old Starter

The Dallas Cowboys could use a former Philadelphia Eagles starter on their roster.

As suggested by Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder, the Cowboys should consider signing former Eagles linebacker Zach Cunningham. Holder’s argument for why Dallas should sign Cunningham is simple — the Cowboys weren’t very good defending the run last season and Leighton Vander Esch is now retired.

“It was well-documented that the Cowboys’ defense struggled to stop the run once Leighton Vander Esch went down last season,” writes Holder. “That combined with Vander Esch’s history of neck injuries, led to him retiring in the offseason.”

Why the Cowboys Should Consider Zach Cunningham

The Cowboys ranked 16th when it comes to defending the run last season. While Dallas has since signed veteran Eric Kendricks to fill Vander Esch’s void, the Cowboys could still potentially use another established veteran on the roster. Rookie Marist Liufau projects as the other starting linebacker, while second-year man Damone Clark is the other starter. In other words, two of the Cowboys’ three starters at linebacker are new.

Cunningham started 10 of his 13 appearances for Philadelphia last season and racked up 85 tackles, the third-highest total on the team. Holder argues that Cunningham would be a “good option” next to Kendricks.