Cowboys Urged to Add 69-Sack Pass-Rusher to Fill Roster Hole

It has been quite a career for Yannick Ngakoue, especially in recent years. He went from a Pro Bowler in his second season with the Jaguars, to locked into a contract confrontation that ended with him traded to Minnesota, which then traded him to Baltimore later in the season. And that was just 2020. He then went from the Raiders to the Colts to the Bears in the past three seasons. A talented veteran with a bizarre recent history—sounds just about right for the Cowboys, doesn’t it?

His status as a realtor’s favorite notwithstanding, Ngakoue is an NFL free agent who has two other qualities that should interest the Cowboys: He can pressure the quarterback and given the current NFL calendar, he can be had on the cheap.

The Cowboys have one of the best edge rushers in the NFL, of course, in Micah Parsons, and have an ideal complement on the other side in DeMarcus Lawrence. But depth is still an issue, and the Cowboys are likely to rely on second-round rookie Marshawn Kneeland. Last year’s primary backup, Dorace Armstrong, left for the Commanders in free agency.

A veteran depth piece would be useful. And at CBS Sports, they’re advocating Ngakoue to be that depth piece.

Cowboys Took Hits in Free Agency

The Cowboys, of course, were decimated in free agency, with eight players so far leaving the team to sign elsewhere. A few more—Stephon Gilmore, Jayron Kearse—are likely to follow. The Cowboys have not done much to replace those players, instead relying on the draft. That’s where Kneeland could come in.

But the Cowboys could use a Plan B. That’s Ngakoue.

As CBS’s Garrett Podell wrote: “Should the Cowboys to be looking to replace (Armstrong’s) production, journeyman edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, who will be 29 years old in his ninth NFL season in 2024, could help fill in the gap in the pass rush department.

“He doesn’t have a reputation for being a huge factor in the run game, but his 69.0 career sacks rank as the ninth-most in the NFL since entering the league in 2016. That total is just above Chargers Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa (67.0) and below Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones (75.0) in that span.”

Ngakoue can be a situational pass rusher, working on third downs to add some pressure on the quarterback. The Cowboys were the No. 2 team in pass rushing last year, per Pro Football Focus, and obviously want to stay near the top of the league.

Marshawn Kneeland an Exciting Rookie DE

The Cowboys, of course, are dealing with a tricky cap situation, and it will help that they could get Ngakoue for a veteran minimum deal.

Ultimately, the Cowboys see Kneeland—who played a Western Michigan—being a key contributor, but Ngakoue can be a bridge in that respect, and a mentor. Kneeland is known for his motor, but learning the finer points will have to come from the talented veterans around him.

“The number one thing about him is the high effort and motor that he plays with,” Cowboys VP Will McClay said of Kneeland. “Then to be talented, physically talented enough to play at this level. We noticed him early on. [Brett] Maxie is the area scout who brought him to our attention early, and the more you watch him, the more you see NFL traits and the traits that we are looking for on the defensive side; playing hard all the time and having the ability to rush the passer outside and inside.

“We’ve talked about it before, as hard as DLaw [DeMarcus Lawrence] played at Boise State, there are some similarities there. That is what we thought about him.”