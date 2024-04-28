Cowboys Close to Deal With Former $90 Million All-Pro Star: Report

The Dallas Cowboys may have passed on selecting a running back in the 2024 NFL draft, but the franchise appears close to a potential reunion with Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys continue to make news for their interest in Elliott returning to Dallas. ESPN’s Todd Archer reported that it is becoming “more and more likely” that Elliott will once again be wearing a star on his helmet this upcoming season.

“The Dallas Cowboys have yet to fill their running back need, but the return of Ezekiel Elliott looks more and more likely,” Archer wrote in an April 27, 2024 story titled, “Cowboys closer to Ezekiel Elliott reunion amid RB shortage.”

“Owner and general manager Jerry Jones would not say the Cowboys have an agreement in place with Elliott, who played for Dallas from 2016 to 2022, but he has acknowledged interest in Elliott,” Archer added.

“… The Cowboys met with Elliott and his agent, Rocky Arceneaux, earlier this week to discuss a potential reunion,” Archer added. “Then Elliott and Arceneaux happened to go to the same restaurant, Dee Lincoln Prime, where the Cowboys were holding a scouts’ dinner.”

Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Would Likely Be Signing a Team-Friendly Deal

Gone are the days of the 6-year, $90 million contract Elliott last signed with the Cowboys before ultimately being released in 2023. The veteran inked a one-year, $3 million deal with the New England Patriots last offseason.

Fans can expect Elliott to land something closer to this deal than the lucrative contract the former All-Pro previously had with Dallas. The question is what the Cowboys would be getting with Elliott during his second stint in Big D.

Elliott is a three-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro with an impressive resume. Elliott posted 184 carries for 642 yards and 3 touchdowns in 17 appearances in 2023, marking the lowest numbers of his career.

The veteran was heavily utilized in the passing game notching 51 receptions for 313 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns through the air. These were Elliott’s best numbers in the passing game since 2020.

Jerry Jones on Ezekiel Elliott: ‘I Think He Would Potentially Be Positive for This Team’

After the NFL draft, owner Jerry Jones did little to downplay the Elliott rumors that are gaining steam. Jones indicated that there was no particular timeline for Elliott, but he would be a welcome addition at “anytime.”

“He’s a positive influence at all times, at all times,” Jones said when asked about a potential timeline for an Elliott signing during an April 27 press conference. “Not one time, even in maybe some of [the] critical time[s] [for] him and what have you, has he been anything but a positive to [a] winning influence, as a person and teammate, with the Dallas Cowboys.

“So, that’s a big plus that he has. So, anytime [potential timeline] as far as if the question was when or what or having him around or what have you, he’s a lift. He’s outstanding in that area,” Jones continued.

“…Listen, I don’t want to get into that [timeline], because I’m not sure what all we’re touching on here in terms of the rules. But bottom line is that he’s a positive, he’s a positive. I think he would potentially be positive for this team.”