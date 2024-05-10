Four-Time All-Pro Supports Broncos Rookie DB for Wearing Identical Jersey Number

Some Denver Broncos fans cannot believe that rookie cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine will wear jersey No. 31. Die-hard followers believe no other Broncos player must wear that number after All-Pro safety Justin Simmons.

However, the defensive back, who played eight seasons for the Broncos before getting released in March 2024, has no issues with Abrams-Draine using his former number.

“Can’t believe I have to address this, but if you supported me in Denver, then please support Kris Abrams-Draine. My number isn’t getting retired. I appreciate the support and sensitivity to me leaving, but let’s support the young gun! I know he will make it HIS number,” Simmons tweeted May 9.

There’s merit in having the jersey number retired because Simmons represented the franchise with class and excellence, even during their down years. Sadly, the Broncos never made the playoffs during his tenure.

The lack of team success did not diminish the former Boston College standout’s individual greatness. He became a four-time Second Team All-Pro member and two-time Pro Bowler while representing the three-time Super Bowl champions.

While his overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus went down from 70.7 in 2022 to 67.9 last year, he improved his rating in run defense (61.1 to 77.6), tackling (57.4 to 77.1), and pass rush (54 to 71.3).

Stat Muse revealed that Simmons had the most interceptions from 2016 to 2023 (30). Likewise, the 30-year-old safety has the most picks against two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes.

NFL Analysts Identify Best Landing Spot for Justin Simmons

In a May 7 segment of NBC Sports’ Football Night in America,’ former All-Pro safety Devin McCourty told fellow NFL analyst Chris Simms what one of their producers speculated: “Wouldn’t he be perfect on the Jets?”

“I do. I think Justin Simmons, he’s played that Cover 4, that middle of the field. So, I think having him on the Jets, his leadership, and what he’s been through. He can bring something. He’s an older guy now. When you get to that age, you don’t want to just join a team to say I played football. I think with Aaron Rodgers, what the Jets have, this is a big year for them. Bringing a guy like him in can make a world of difference for that defense.”

The Jets ranked second-best in passing yards allowed (168.3) last season, thanks mainly to the top-notch coverage brought by cornerbacks Sauce Gardner (88.6 overall PFF grade) and D.J. Reed (77.9).

But getting Justin Simmons gives the Jets a versatile defender they can use in different formations. PFF determined that Simmons played 594 snaps at free safety, 230 on the box, and 144 as a slot cornerback. More importantly, his leadership can positively influence the game of young safeties, such as Tony Adams and Ashtyn Davis.

Meanwhile, Simms responded that the Jets’ defensive scheme would better fit Simmons’ strengths. “I like that with the Justin Simmons thing, too. I feel like he struggled a little bit last year in Denver because they played a little more man, and I don’t think that’s his cup of tea. He was better with those (Vic) Fangio zones (defense). I think the Jets and the Seattle scheme would fit him better.”

Don’t Sleep on Kris Abrams-Draine

There might be a reason the Broncos confidently gave Simmons’ former jersey number to Abrams-Draine. Last year, he was a First-Team All-SEC member after tallying 51 tackles (2.5 for negative yardage), 13 pass deflections, four interceptions, and a forced fumble.

PFF further quantified his performance for the Missouri Tigers with an 85.8 overall grade, a significant jump from his 71 in 2022. The rookie cornerback, who will turn 23 on October 4, earned impressive marks for his man coverage (82.1) and zone coverage (78.4) last season.

Meanwhile, NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein gave him a 6.25 prospect grade, equivalent to a potential average starter. Zierlein likes Abrams-Draine’s “natural feel for ball-tracking and coverage technique down the field” and “hip dexterity and footwork to trace routes and make challenging transitions.”

Barring any challenges brought by his playing weight (179 lbs.), the Alabama native could move him up the Broncos’ cornerback depth chart.