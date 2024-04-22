Broncos Unveil New Uniforms: Fans & Former NFL Players Share Mixed Reactions

The Denver Broncos will undergo several changes ahead of the 2024 season, including their on-field attire.

On April 22, the Broncos unveiled its highly-anticipated new uniform redesign. Denver will rock a new set of threads this upcoming season for the first time since 1997.

Dubbed the “Mile High Collection,” the sleek new design highlights Denver’s proud tradition, Colorado’s landscape and Broncos Country.

“The Mile High Collection includes nine primary uniform combinations that feature elements of the Rocky Mountain region and the Broncos’ existing logo and colors,” Aric DiLalla wrote on the Broncos’ official website. “The Sunset Orange (home), Summit White (away) and Midnight Navy (alternate) jerseys will be paired with interchangeable pants in all three colors.”

The social media reaction was largely mixed following the unveiling.

Fans & Former NFL Players Share Mixed Reactions to Broncos’ New Uniforms

Some fans were quick to point out how underwhelmed they were by the Broncos’ uniform redesign.

“Really crazy y’all have people who do [graphic design] for a living and yet teams settle on something that a 14 year old could’ve done for free in photoshop,” one fan posted to X on April 22.

Another fan humorously compared the uniforms to the jerseys depicted in the short-lived sitcom “Blue Mountain State.”

“Broncos new jerseys are just Blue Mountain state jerseys,” the fan stated on X.

Other fans expressed disappointment in the Broncos’ failure to do a modern take on the Orange Crush era uniforms.

“The Broncos had a two-foot putt on a flat lie for eagle and ended up with a triple-bogey,” posted the “Purple FTW Podcast” social media account.

“Should have gone back to the classic orange and light blue,” a second fan chimed in on X.

Next, former NFL players shared their thoughts, including ex-Broncos offensive tackle Tyler Polumbus. Polumbus played in Denver from 2008-09 and 2015.

“Change is hard folks. Don’t love the 5280 on front of helmet but more or less think I like them,” Polumbus posted before adding: “Good to know the Broncos are in the Illuminati though with all of the triangles. Why triangles?”

Mitchell Schwartz, who played for the rival Kansas City Chiefs from 2016-20, came away unimpressed.

“Broncos WYD you had beautiful unis especially the home blues,” Schwartz stated.

Retired Pro Bowl Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long compared the uniforms to those of a collegiate team.

“Broncos looking like the UTSA roadrunners,” Long joked on X.

The Broncos were not going to impress everyone with this makeover. However, one other fan argued that perhaps that was the point.

“None of us are going to truly be happy with the Broncos uniforms until they go back to an updated version of the throwbacks with the classic D logo as primary…. but for redesigning the current version, I’m fine with these,” the fan posted.

Broncos Unveil 1977 Throwbacks to Honor Orange Crush: LOOK

The Broncos unveiled a popular throwback just in time for the enshrinement of franchise icon Randy Gradishar. Fans who clamored for the 1977 throwbacks can feel relief as the organization listened.

Denver added to its “Mile High Collection” with the announcement of an orange uniform and Legacy Blue “D” helmet that pays tribute to the Orange Crush era. Gradishar and the legendary Orange Crush defense wore similar uniforms when the Broncos appeared in the 1978 Super Bowl.

The fan-favorite “D” logo will be featured on a Legacy Blue shell for the first time since the 1996 season, DiLalla wrote on April 22.

A video featuring Gradishar and Patrick Surtain II inside a Denver area thrift shop confirmed the announcement.

Despite the mixed reaction to the unveiling, the 1977 throwbacks should please all fans, particularly those with fond memories of the Orange Crush era.