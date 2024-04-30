Hi, Subscriber

Leader of Broncos’ Famed ‘No Fly Zone’ Announces Retirement After 12 Seasons

Chris Harris Jr.

Getty Then-Broncos CB Chris Harris Jr. shown during a 2019 game.

After 12 seasons in the NFL, a famed member of the Denver Broncos‘ legendary “No Fly Zone” announced his retirement.

Former Broncos All-Pro cornerback Chris Harris Jr. broke news of his decision in an April 30 interview with Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette.

“I just waited a year and I stayed in shape, but I realized that everybody was pretty much moving on with the younger players, the younger wave,” Harris told Tomasson. “So I thought it would be great to just call it an end.”

Undrafted out of Kansas in 2011, Harris was a four-time Pro Bowl selection in Denver and voted a First-team All-Pro in 2016. He played a central role in helping the Broncos hoist the Lombardi Trophy during the 2016 Super Bowl.

The All-Pro expressed his gratitude and was “able to accomplish pretty much everything” in his professional career.

“The only award I didn’t win was Defensive Player of the Year. Getting All-Decade was the top thing. I feel definitely blessed, especially coming in as undrafted. I pretty much had to fight through all my career and being able to overcome that, that’s one thing I’m definitely happy for,” Harris told Tomasson.

 

