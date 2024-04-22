Broncos Trade for Former No. 2 Pick to Address QB Woes: Report

The Denver Broncos have addressed their need for a quarterback with a surprise trade.

After insisting incumbent Jarrett Stidham could be a starting quarterback in the NFL, Head Coach Sean Payton notably walked those comments back some, noting the player’s unclear potential.

Payton did note his expectation for Stidham to face veteran competition, though, and the Broncos have delivered.

“Former #Jets starting QB and No. 2 pick Zach Wilson is on the move. Sources say he’s being traded to the #Broncos, hoping for a fresh start,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on April 22. “The deal includes a late-round pick swap (6th for a 7th) and NYJ will pay some of Wilson’s roughly $5.5M salary.”

Wilson, 24, was the No. 2 overall pick out of BYU in the 2021 draft by the Jets.

He officially lost his job last season when the team traded for Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

Wilson completed 60.1% of his passes for 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 11 starts after Rodgers was lost for the season to a torn Achilles in Week 1. He’s completed 57% of his passes for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 picks in his career.

The Jets benched him in favor of Tim Boyle and then Trevor Siemian to end the season.

Broncos Have Been Cooking Up Zach Wilson Trade

According to reports that have since emerged, this is something the Broncos have long batted around.

“The Denver Broncos have been discussing this trade for Zach Wilson for weeks,” The Athletic’s Dianna Rusinni reported on X on April 22. “After exploring the veteran free agent quarterback market, there is belief in the Denver building Zach Wilson still has tons of talent and potential.”

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero believes this is a solid landing spot for Wilson. Wilson’s hometown of Draper, Utah is a lot closer to Denver than it is to East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“This is a really interesting one,” Pelissero said on “The Herd” on April 22. “With Sean Payton, what’s he’s gonna lock in on here, with Zach Wilson is getting Zach to do exactly what he tells him to do: play in the system, play to your strengths, we’re gonna put playmakers around you. Basically, break him down to the most simplistic level.

“If anybody can get the most out of Zach Wilson, it’s Sean Payton.”

Payton’s ability to rear young quarterbacks has come into question. Former New Orleans Saints tight end and quarterback Tommy Stevens told the Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel it was not a priority to get the prospects up to speed.

His failed stint with Russell Wilson – who struggled with many of the same things Zach Wilson does – could be ominous too.

Stevens was a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft, so perhaps pedigree had something to do with it.

The Broncos are surrendering similar compensation for Wilson, though.

Zach Wilson’s Impact on Broncos’ Draft Plans

This will invariably impact what the Broncos look to do with the No. 12 overall pick. Payton and General Manager George Paton have spoken confidently about being aggressive – i.e. trading up – for a quarterback.

A trade could cost handsomely given their lack of a second-round pick this year. But this move ostensibly takes the pressure off of them to do that.

“So what does this mean for Denver in this upcoming draft? Expect the Broncos to continue working behind the scenes to see if they have enough to move up in the draft for a QB, otherwise all other options are on the table.” Russini said in a follow-up post. “I was told this front office is exploring it all.”

That seemed to be the prevailing underlying sentiment following the trade.

“Perhaps put best player available – Dallas Turner? Laiatu Latu? Terrion Arnold? Brock Bowers? – higher on list of possibilities for Broncos’ No. 12 pick,” 9News Sports’ Mike Klis posted on X.