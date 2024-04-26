Amon-Ra St. Brown Gets Brutally Honest on His First Impression of Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown wasn’t sure where he would end up going into the 2021 NFL Draft, but knew there was one place he didn’t want to go — the Detroit Lions.

The USC receiver didn’t get his wish, as the Lions selected him in the fourth round that year and helped him grow into one of the league’s top receivers. Now, after St. Brown landed an extension that gave him the most guaranteed money for any receiver in league history, the receiver is reflecting on just how wrong he was with his first impression.

“Reflecting on his draft experience, Amon-Ra St. Brown said Detroit was the one team he didn’t want to draft him,” Detroit News reporter Justin Rogers shared on X. “Now, said it was the best thing that could have happened, not sure he would have excelled like this anywhere else. Said if he could do it again, he’d pay to come here.”

Amon-Ra St. Brown Lands Massive Extension

St. Brown quickly proved the Lions right with their selection, making 90 receptions for 912 yards and five touchdowns in his rookie season. He continued to improve from there, making 106 catches for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns in 2022 and 119 receptions for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

St. Brown played a big role in the team’s breakout season, with the Lions winning the division for the first time in three decades and advancing to their second NFC Championship game appearance in franchise history.

With St. Brown entering the final season of his rookie contract, the Lions made a massive financial commitment. As ESPN’s Eric Woodyard reported, the Lions signed St. Brown to a four-year, $120 million extension including a league-record $77 million guaranteed.

Speaking to ESPN before the contract was announced, St. Brown said he wants to build on the team’s NFC title game appearance and achieve even more in 2024.

“My goals for next year are definitely going to be loftier goals than last year, but I want to win the Super Bowl,” St. Brown said. “That’s goal No. 1 for me, for our whole team, is to get that Super Bowl.

“We’re hungry, we’re ready for it,” he added. “We came up short last year, but we feel like we’re ready for it. We’ve got the guys on this team. We’ve been before now; we know what it looks like, and it starts now for us.”

The 24-year-old wide receiver has also grown close to the city of Detroit. The day after he signed his $120-million contract, St. Brown handed out pizzas for a community event at the Little Caesars Love Kitchen.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is handing out FREE pizza to fans today at the #NFLDraft This is just one day after he signed his record-breaking contract 👏❤️pic.twitter.com/J06qyk9iR8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 25, 2024

Lions Make Another Major Commitment

The Lions made another big investment in their future, signing tackle Penei Sewell to a four-year, $112 million deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X. Sewell’s contract also set a record with $85 million in guaranteed money, the most ever for an offensive lineman.

Sewell was picked in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has been a cornerstone of Detroit’s offense. The 23-year-old was named as a first-team All-Pro last season, joining St. Brown on the list.