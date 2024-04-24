Lions Agree to Record-Setting Deal With WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: Report

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions will not reach NFL free agency next offseason.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on April 24 that the Lions agreed to a 4-year contract worth more than $120 million with St. Brown. The deal will also include $77 million guaranteed.

The contract will make St. Brown the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

“Sources: The Lions have a deal for one of the top young talents, agreeing on an extension for WR Amon-Ra St. Brown,” Rapoport wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “He gets 4 years and more than $120 million with $77 million guaranteed.”

Prior to the deal, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill had the highest average annual salary for any wide receiver at $30 million. St. Brown will just edge Hill with his extension.

St. Brown’s contract also includes the highest bonus ever guaranteed to an NFL wideout. Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp had the previous highest guaranteed money for a receiver with $75 million.

As a two-time Pro Bowler and 2023 first-team All-Pro receiver, St. Brown figures to be worth every penny for the Lions. Last season, he had 119 receptions, 1,515 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.