Lions Rookie QB Has ‘Real Shot’ to Make Final Roster: Analyst

The Detroit Lions are heading into the 2023 season without many question marks at quarterback, with Jared Goff set in stone at the top of the depth chart and second-year signal-caller Hendon Hooker slated for the backup spot.

But the Lions could have some wiggle room further down the depth chart, and one analyst believes a long-shot rookie could end up earning a spot on the roster. Mike Payton of AtoZ Sports predicted that Cade Peterson, a standout from Division 2 Grand Valley State, has the chance to “shock everyone” and earn a spot on the team.

Cade Peterson’s Big Opportunity

Peterson doesn’t have a spot with the team just yet, earning only an invite to minicamp to throw passes to the team’s rookie pass-catchers. But Payton noted that past players have gone from minicamp invite to the roster, including Eastern Michigan wide receiver Dylan Drummond who landed on the practice squad last year and appeared in one game.

Payton noted that Peterson comes into rookie minicamp with a strong resume, having been a finalist for the Harlon Hill award — Division 2’s version of the Heisman Trophy — two times. Peterson threw for 7,231 yards with 67 touchdowns and 26 interceptions during his time at Grand Valley State, earning a reputation for his big arm.

“When you watch him throw on film, one of the things you’ll see is that he drops the ball right into the bucket a lot,” Payton wrote. “He’s got good depth perception out there. You don’t see a lot of over or under throws. The ball just finds it’s way to it’s man. There were some risky throws that wound up paying off, but for the most part, he’s sharp.”

Peterson’s strong mind and “good eye for the game” could also give him an advantage with a team that places a high value o more cerebral quarterbacks, Payton added.

“The Lions have shown that they like having players like that on the team,” he wrote. “David Blough, Tim Boyle, Nate Sudfeld and Teddy Bridgewater all have that same thing in common. They’re player/coach type players that have good football minds.”

If he makes a strong impression, Peterson could earn the third/emergency quarterback spot this season.

Lions Aiming to Lock Down Jared Goff

While the Lions could have some work to solidify the bottom of their quarterback depth chart, the team is aiming to cement Goff at the top. General manager Brad Holmes said he is confident that the team can reach a long-term extension with Goff this summer, with both sides working toward a deal that will keep him in Detroit for the near future.

“First and foremost, he’s earned an extension,” Holmes said Thursday in an interview with WXYT-FM. “It’s important, it’s a high priority for us and both sides are working really, really hard and these things just take time.”

The Lions already reached long-term deals with receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and right tackle Penei Sewell, and Holmes said they planned for Goff to be the third major deal.

“The whole process of budgeting and preparation and all that, that kind of goes into it, we’ve been preparing for a while,” Holmes said. “And look, in a perfect world, we’d have had all three of them done, bang, bang, bang, but these things just kind of take a while, especially with the quarterback market. But I do have faith that it’s going to get done.”