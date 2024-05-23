Veteran Lions RB Expected to Lose Roster Spot to Rookie

The Detroit Lions infused some youth into their backfield last season by using a first-round pick on running back Jahymr Gibbs, and another rookie back could soon join him in taking on a prominent role.

Mike Payton of AtoZ Sports published an early projection of Detroit’s final 53-man roster, predicting that rookie Sione Vaki could push veteran Craig Reynolds off the roster. Payton projected the Lions to keep just three running backs, noting that Vaki’s versatility could help earn him a spot.

“Last year the Lions brought three running backs into the season and one of them was a fullback. This year the Lions do the same thing, but with no fullback,” Payton wrote. “Sione Vaki is likely to be a bigger part of this offense than it might seem. He has more ability than Reynolds and Knight and that’s going to make him a priority. Especially the special teams ability.”

Rookie Running Back Earns Praise

Vaki has gotten some early attention since joining the team as a fourth-round pick out of Utah. Tim Twentyman, reporter for the team’s official website, wrote that Vaki looked “dominant” during the team’s rookie minicamp in May, showing off his skills as a running back and special teams coverage player.

“After watching fourth-round pick Sione Vaki take part in the first open rookie minicamp practice on Friday, it’s easy to see why the Detroit Lions fell in love with his game in the pre-draft process,” Twentyman wrote.

Vaki had an unusual path to the NFL, playing mostly on special teams and safety at Utah before moving to running back in his final season. He ended the season with 42 carries for 317 yards and two touchdowns, adding 11 receptions for 203 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes said the team originally started recruiting Vaki as a defensive back, then was impressed at how naturally he made the switch to running back.

“I first saw him when he had first made the switch when they got kind of short at running back there at Utah,” Holmes said, via SI.com. “They just had him fill in. But we were more so looking at him as a safety, but he looks so natural as a runner. I was like, ‘Wait, where did these backyard instincts of his come from of just him running the ball and making these plays?’ Not only does he have these instincts that are (more) natural (than) we thought, he’s not even majoring in it.”

Lions Made Commitment to Craig Reynolds

Reynolds has been a key contributor for the Lions on special teams, playing a career-high 211 special teams snaps last season. He also rushed 41 times for 179 total yards with one touchdown.

The Lions tendered Reynolds, an exclusive rights free agent, this offseason. As Erik Schlitt of SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit noted, the move could give Reynolds strong roster standing heading into training camp.

“An exclusive rights tender almost assures Reynolds will return to the Lions roster this season, as his only other option is to not play in the NFL this season because he can not negotiate with other teams,” Schlitt wrote. “His contract will likely be a one-year, league-minimum deal ($985,000 for his level of NFL experience) unless the Lions opt to offer him a contract extension.”