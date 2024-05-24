Lions HC Makes Bold Statement on WR Jameson Williams: ‘Man on a Mission’

After two frustrating seasons filled with ups and downs, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams may have finally found his footing.

Williams missed the majority of his rookie season while recovering from a torn ACL, then struggled to start his second season after serving a four-game suspension for violating the league’s rules against gambling. The third-year receiver appears to be off to a good start heading into Year 3, earning some big praise from head coach Dan Campbell.

Lions Coach Sees Big Improvement in Jameson Williams

Speaking to reporters after the team’s practice on May 23, Campbell said he has seen significant improvement from Williams since the team first started coming together earlier in the spring.

“We started this thing back in April, and you’ve got Phase One for a couple weeks,” Campbell said, via SI.com. “Then we’ve been on the grass for three weeks in Phase Two, which has been routes on air and fundamentals and individual and doing all this. And then we’re two practices in and if you said, ‘Give me one player that is the most improved from start to finish in that time,’ Jamo would be that guy right now. He is a man on a mission, and I’m just gonna leave it at that. Alright? I’m gonna leave it at that.”

Will we see a Jameson Williams breakout in year 3? 🧨 pic.twitter.com/IOpNw5JgsW — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) May 24, 2024

Williams saw little time his rookie season, making just one catch — though it went for a 41-yard touchdown. He started the 2023 season with a six-game suspension for violating the league’s gambling rules, but it was knocked down to four games. Still, Williams had a slow start to the season and struggled with drops.

Williams came on late, making 11 catches for 159 yards over the final three regular season games. He continued to rise in the playoffs, scoring two touchdowns in the NFC Championship game.

Williams said he has grown a lot during his two seasons in the NFL, admitting that he came into the league with an immature mindset.

Williams went on to say he has some big aspirations for his career, saying he wants to be “next” after teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown scored a $120 million contract extension that included $77 million in guaranteed money.