Lions Sign Record-Setting WR Who Turned Heads After Converting From QB

The Detroit Lions got to work quickly after the NFL Draft ended, signing former Duke wide receiver Jalon Calhoun to add depth to their receiver room.

Heavy Sports insider Matt Lombardo reported just after the draft ended that the Lions reached a deal with Calhoun, who played quarterback in high school before converting to wide receiver and earning buzz during his time at Duke.

The Lions did not pick a wide receiver with any of their six selections in the draft, but now add Calhoun as a potential depth piece and kick returner.

Jalon Calhoun Finished Strong Career in ACC

Calhoun had a strong career at Duke, becoming the sixth player in school history to record 3,000 career receiving yards and the first ever to register at least 700 yards in back-to-back seasons. Calhoun finished his collegiate career with 253 receptions for 3,026 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Kyle Meinke of MLive.com noted that Calhoun has the chance to make an impact on special teams in Detroit.

Duke won’t go away👀 Grown man TD catch by Jalon Calhoun💪 pic.twitter.com/eLOW325gep — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 24, 2022

“Calhoun (5-foot-10 and 186 pounds) also has return potential, returning 26 punts for 258 yards, an average of 9.9 a pop,” Meinke wrote.

Calhoun had been named to a list of the top undrafted free agents compiled by NFL.com’s Chad Reuter, ranking No. 11.

Some analysts believed the Lions would target a wide receiver in the draft. The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy predicted that the Lions would trade out of the first round, grabbing Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman in the second round.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. projected the Lions to take South Carolina receiver Xavier Legette with their first-round pick. Kiper noted that the Lions had addressed many of their roster holes ahead of the NFL Draft, giving them leeway to pick the best player available rather than filling needs.