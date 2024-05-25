Lions Predicted to Trade Promising QB After Jared Goff’s Massive Extension

The Detroit Lions could face a big decision on quarterback Hendon Hooker.

As The Atheltic’s Colton Pouncy noted, Hooker was drafted last year with the idea that he could potentially grow into the starter who replaces Jared Goff. That prospect now appears far off, with Goff leading the Lions to the NFC Championship game and earning a massive contract extension.

Pouncy suggested another path for Hooker, the former Tennessee quarterback who has yet to take the field for the Lions.

Lions Use Promising Quarterback as Trade Bait

With Hooker’s future as a starter in serious doubt — in Detroit, at least — Pouncy suggested that the Lions will look to trade the 26-year-old at some point in the near future.

“The Lions drafted him to be a high-upside backup with starting potential if needed, but now that he’s blocked by Goff for the foreseeable future, could a trade down the road be the best way to maximize his value?” Pouncy wrote. “It’s an interesting discussion. Probably not one for the 2024 season, but perhaps when we get deeper into his rookie contract.”

Pouncy is not the first to suggest that the Lions could trade Hooker. Writing for The Athletic in October 2023, former NFL general manager Randy Mueller suggested that the Lions could start shopping Hooker to a quarterback-needy team.

Mueller wrote that he was very high on Hooker coming out of college, suggesting other teams still see him that way.

“Last year during my draft prep I saw a QB who, after a full evaluation, I felt was a possible NFL starter,” Mueller wrote. “Hendon Hooker from the University of Tennessee showed me arm talent, good athletic ability, an ability to process and NFL accuracy. He threw with enough timing and anticipation that I ranked him in my top five QBs for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

The Lions left little doubt about their future at quarterback, giving Goff a four-year, $212 million extension with Goff that includes $170 million guaranteed. The former No. 1 overall pick has helped lead a turnaround in Detroit, bringing the team to the NFC Championship game last season thanks in part to a potent passing attack.

Jared Goff at OTAs pic.twitter.com/Mtkp5ElyZz — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) May 23, 2024

Hendon Hooker Still Has Something to Prove

Hooker never got the chance to show off his potential on the field, spending the majority of the 2023 season recovering from a torn ACL that cut short his final season at Tennessee. When Hooker was able to return to the active roster late in the season, he served as the team’s emergency quarterback for the final stretch of the regular season and playoffs.

As Pouncy wrote, Hooker faces a critical period this offseason where he will have the chance to prove himself on the field.

“In the meantime, these offseason practices are crucial for Hooker’s development,” Pouncy wrote. “He didn’t have them a year ago when he was recovering from a torn ACL. Reporters never got a chance to see him take reps against the defense in practice, thanks to the in-season practice viewing restrictions in place by the time he returned.”