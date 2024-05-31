Lions Issued Warning Over Speedy WR After Troubled Start to Career

The Detroit Lions drafted wide receiver Jameson Williams with the hope that his speed and big play ability would add a new dimension to the offense, but the team is still waiting for the 23-year-old to grow into that potential.

A new report warns that time may be running out. In a breakdown of the strengths and weaknesses of all 32 NFL teams, Pro Football Focus analysts Jim Wyman and Dalton Wasserman identified Williams as the team’s “X-factor” for the coming season and noted that he could leave a major impact — if he can finally reach his potential.

Jameson Williams Could Make Lions ‘Unstoppable’

Wyman and Wasserman noted that the Lions are thin at receiver beyond star Amon-Ra St. Brown, especially after veteran Josh Reynolds left in free agency. They predicted that Williams could step into the void, but will need to show a more consistent performance in 2024.

“Their first-round pick from 2022 Jameson Williams has shown flashes of being able to be a playmaker in the league, but he hasn’t been able to put it all together for extended periods of time,” the analysts wrote. “He’s entering Year 3, so time is running out for him to become the impact player the Lions thought he would be when they traded up for him. However, if he reaches his potential, this already potent Lions offense could become unstoppable.”

Williams has endured several setbacks to his career, including the torn ACL he suffered in the College Football Playoff National Championship that wiped out the first half of his NFL rookie season. He ended up appearing in six games as a rookie, making one catch for a 41-yard touchdown.

Williams had a rough start to his second NFL season as well, receiving a six-game suspension for violating the league’s gambling rules, though it was ultimately reduced to four games.

Williams started slow but steadily took on a larger role as the season drew to a close, making 11 catches for 159 yards over his final three games of the season. He also shined in the playoffs, making two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown in the NFC Championship game, while adding a 42-yard rushing touchdown.

JAMO WAMO!! JAMESON WILLIAMS WITH A 42 YARD TOUCHDOWN🔥 LIONS LEAD 7-0. pic.twitter.com/YkQ5QEHtO7 — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) January 28, 2024

Receiver Earns Big Praise From Dan Campbell

After two uneven seasons, Year 3 appears to be off to a better start for Williams. The speedy wide receiver has been a standout at the team’s OTAs and earned big praise from head coach Dan Campbell, who called him the team’s most improved player.

“We started this thing back in April, and you’ve got Phase One for a couple weeks,” Campbell said, via SI.com. “Then we’ve been on the grass for three weeks in Phase Two, which has been routes on air and fundamentals and individual and doing all this. And then we’re two practices in and if you said, ‘Give me one player that is the most improved from start to finish in that time,’ Jamo would be that guy right now. He is a man on a mission, and I’m just gonna leave it at that. Alright? I’m gonna leave it at that.”