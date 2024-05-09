Lions’ Brad Holmes Issues Simple Message on Potential Jared Goff Extension

The Detroit Lions signed offensive leaders Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell to contract extensions this offseason. The last remaining player the Lions intend to sign to an extension this summer is quarterback Jared Goff.

But it’s not clear when Goff and the Lions may agree to that extension.

While appearing on 97.1 The Ticket, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes didn’t provide a deadline or target date for Goff’s extension. But Holmes did stress how vital coming to an agreement with the quarterback is for the organization.

“He’s earned an extension. It’s important, it’s a high priority for us,” said Holmes. “Both sides are working really, really hard. These things just take time.”

Goff will enter the final year of his current contract with the Lions in 2024. He will become a free agent next March.

The Lions don’t have to sign Goff this offseason. They will have the opportunity to sign him before free agency next spring. The possibility of franchise tagging Goff will also be on the table.

But Holmes made it rather clear that’s not the organization’s intention. He also expressed a quiet confidence that the Lions and Goff will have an agreement before the season.

In three seasons with Detroit, Goff has posted a 24-23-1 record. But half of those wins came during 2023 when Goff led the Lions to their first division title in 30 years and their first NFC championship game appearance since 1991.

Goff threw for 4,575 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2023. He averaged 7.6 yards per pass and had 12 interceptions.

Jared Goff Fires Message on Contract Negotiations

Goff has received questions on a potential extension in Detroit since the team’s heartbreaking defeat in the NFC championship game. But Goff has done his best not to address his negotiations with the Lions too directly.

He kept the same approach during an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports on April 23, 2024.

“Just play it by ear,” said Goff of his thought process on the contract discussions.

The quarterback added that he is allowing his representation and the team to engage in those talks.

“There have been discussions, but I’ll let them do their jobs.”

Although it will still come down to the actual offer, Holmes’ message that Goff has earned an extension should put the quarterback a little at ease. After the Lions experienced their best season in more than 30 years, it’s hard to disagree that Goff deserves a raise.

Goff has played exceptionally well over the past two seasons. In 34 games, he has tossed 59 touchdowns versus only 19 interceptions. He’s also averaged 7.6 yards per pass and 11.4 yards per completion with a 98.6 passer rating.

The Lions went 21-13 in those 34 games.

The expectation is Detroit will make Goff one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league with his extension. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on April 14 that Goff could make up to $50 million per season on his new contract.

Goff’s current deal has a $33.5 million average annual salary.

Lions Locking Their Own Stars in Big Extensions

If the Lions are able to complete an extension for Goff as Holmes hopes, then Detroit will have locked up its three cornerstones on offense — Goff, St. Brown and Sewell.

The Lions will have more young players ready for extensions as early as next season, particularly on defense. But with Goff, St. Brown and Sewell, Detroit will have three key players to the team’s resurgence signed to contracts that don’t expire until the end of the decade.

That appears to have been Holmes’ plan since before this offseason even began.

“It’s not something that we waited until after the season to start planning for. We’ve been preparing for a while,” Holmes said. “In a perfect world, we would have at all three done. Bang, bang, bang.

“But these things kind of take a while, especially with the quarterback market. But I do have faith that it’s going to get done.”

The St. Brown and Sewell extensions combined were worth more than $232 million. Neither player will be a free agent before 2029.