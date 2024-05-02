Lions Land Versatile OL With Head-Turning Financial Commitment

The Detroit Lions added some talent to their offensive line during the NFL Draft, and have continued to add more depth to the position through undrafted free agency.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported on April 27 that the Lions added former Florida center Kingsley Eguakun, making a strong financial commitment to him. The Lions gave Eguakun a $20,000 signing bonus and $225,000 base salary guarantee, Birkett reported.

Though Eguakun is expected to start low on the depth chart, one analyst believes he could have a strong chance to land a starting job one day.

Lions May Have Found Future Start at Center

Mike Payton of AtoZ Sports noted that the Lions are set at the guard and tackle positions, but have more uncertainty at center once veteran Frank Ragnow is out of the equation. Payton noted that Eguakun — who was seen as a potential Day 3 draft pick before suffering an ankle injury that limited him to four games in 2023 — has the skills to eventually take over a starting role in Detroit.

“In three seasons as a starter [at Florida], Eguakun allowed just one sack, six quarterback hits and 28 pressures. That’s really good,” Payton wrote.

Payton wrote that Eguakun would have the chance to grow into a strong contributor with the right training.

“The idea is that if he can get time under Hank Fraley, Frank Ragnow and the training staff, I believe that he has the physical makeup and talent to be able to start at center for this team in a few years when Ragnow potentially walks away from football,” Payton wrote.

Payton added that Eguakun would not be ready for a while, likely staying on the practice squad for the 2024 season. Eguakun could also find opportunities at other positions on the offensive line, as SI.com’s Brandon Olsen predicted that the versatile lineman could play guard at the NFL level.

Lions Continue to Boost Offensive Line

The Lions have taken steps to strengthen their offensive line, which was a strong point of the offense in 2023. General manager Brad Holmes signed Pro Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler and brought back Graham Glasgow on a new deal.

As reporter Tim Twentyman noted on the team’s official website, Holmes added more young talent through the draft.

“Still, Holmes traded a third-round pick next year to move up and draft [British Columbia tackle Giovanni] Manu,” Twentyman wrote. “He also moved up to take Boston College guard Christian Mahogany in the sixth round. Manu has tantalizing size and athleticism. Holmes said Mahogany has some ‘dirtbag’ in his game, which certainly fits the mindset of that room.”

The Lions also took steps to guarantee continuity into the future, signing Penei Sewell to a contract extension that keeps him in Detroit through the 2029 season. As the team’s official website noted, Sewell had grown into a star player with an even brighter future ahead.