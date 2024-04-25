2024 NFL Draft Live Stream: Watch the First 3 Rounds Here

Heavy has you covered with a free 2024 NFL draft live stream, available to watch for the first three rounds.

Round 1 begins on Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern time from Detroit, Michigan. Rounds 2 and 3 will take place on Friday, April 26 beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern time. You can also check in early and stay late for pre-and-post coverage of every pick.

2024 NFL Draft Live Stream Schedule

Pre-draft coverage from VSiN begins at 6 p.m. Eastern, with analysis spanning through 2 a.m. Eastern.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET: Draft Preview Special – Discussion around the draft, including betting implications including the number of QBs taken in the first round

Draft Preview Special – Discussion around the draft, including betting implications including the number of QBs taken in the first round 8 pm – 11 pm ET: GM Shuffle LIVE – An insider perspective done pick by pick of the 2024 draft

GM Shuffle LIVE – An insider perspective done pick by pick of the 2024 draft 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. ET: VSiN Tonight, Draft Recap – Analysis and recap from industry experts

Full Round 1 NFL Draft Order

Overall, four teams — the Packers, Rams, Bills and Cardinals — are tied for the most 2024 draft capital, with 11 total picks each heading into Day 1.

Three teams will also enter Day 1 with multiple first-round picks: The Bears, Vikings and Cardinals.

Here is the full Round 1 draft order before the clock starts: