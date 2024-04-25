Hi, Subscriber

2024 NFL Draft Live Stream: Watch the First 3 Rounds Here

Heavy has you covered with a free 2024 NFL draft live stream, available to watch for the first three rounds.

Round 1 begins on Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern time from Detroit, Michigan. Rounds 2 and 3 will take place on Friday, April 26 beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern time. You can also check in early and stay late for pre-and-post coverage of every pick.

2024 NFL Draft Live Stream Schedule

Pre-draft coverage from VSiN begins at 6 p.m. Eastern, with analysis spanning through 2 a.m. Eastern.

  • 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET: Draft Preview Special – Discussion around the draft, including betting implications including the number of QBs taken in the first round
  • 8 pm – 11 pm ET: GM Shuffle LIVE – An insider perspective done pick by pick of the 2024 draft
  • 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. ET: VSiN Tonight, Draft Recap – Analysis and recap from industry experts

Full Round 1 NFL Draft Order

Overall, four teams — the Packers, Rams, Bills and Cardinals — are tied for the most 2024 draft capital, with 11 total picks each heading into Day 1.

Three teams will also enter Day 1 with multiple first-round picks: The Bears, Vikings and Cardinals.

Here is the full Round 1 draft order before the clock starts:

  1. Bears (via Panthers)
  2. Commanders
  3. Patriots
  4. Cardinals
  5. Chargers
  6. Giants
  7. Titans
  8. Falcons
  9. Bears
  10. Jets
  11. Vikings
  12. Broncos
  13. Raiders
  14. Saints
  15. Colts
  16. Seahawks
  17. Jaguars
  18. Bengals
  19. Rams
  20. Steelers
  21. Dolphins
  22. Eagles
  23. Vikings (via Browns)
  24. Cowboys
  25. Packers
  26. Buccaneers
  27. Cardinals (via Texans)
  28. Bills
  29. Lions
  30. Ravens
  31. 49ers
  32. Chiefs

