Packers Provide Update on Christian Watson’s Hamstring Injury

The Green Bay Packers have provided an update on wide receiver Christian Watson, who continues to recover from lingering hamstring issues heading into training camp.

Assistant coaches spoke with the media following rookie minicamp. Passing game coordinator Jason Vrable spoke on Friday, May 10, and provided an update on Watson.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Vrable told reporters that Watson is “in a great place now,” while the team continues to monitor his situation.

First up among the offensive assistants: Jason Vrable, who was promoted from WR coach to passing game coordinator. Said Christian Watson is “in a great place now” with his hamstring. He told him “If there’s ever a day you feel fatigued from multiple days in a row, let me know.” pic.twitter.com/o6QxYJD72X — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 8, 2024

Watson missed eight games last season due to a lingering hamstring issue. The Packers have poured resources into keeping him on the field in 2024, including sending him to a lab in Madison.

The Packers have plenty of weapons to work with. However, none of them can match Watson’s speed when he’s healthy.

Christian Watson’s Roller Coaster NFL Career

There have been some incredible moments already in Watson’s NFL career. However, those highs have also been met with some lows.

Watson was a star playmaker in college at North Dakota State. A two-time FCS All-American, he was part of four national title teams for the Bison. He left college with 105 catches for 2,140 yards and 14 touchdowns.

After a solid college career, Watson turned heads in the pre-draft process. Listed at 6’4″ and 208 pounds, he turned heads with a 40-yard dash time of 4.36 seconds and a broad jump of 11’4″. His Relative Athletic Score of 9.96 was one of the best in his draft class.

#1 WR #RAS 2022 Christian Watson is a WR prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.96 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 12 out of 2768 WR from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/WGDb5WN0lv #RAS pic.twitter.com/7RY1ftRPEk — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 13, 2022

The Packers took Watson with the 34th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. While they were excited about his explosive vertical ability, his NFL career got off to a rocky start. On the first play of Week 1, he dropped what would have been a 75-yard touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

Although it took some time to find his footing, Watson broke onto the scene in the middle of 2022. He finished the year with 41 catches for 611 yards and nine total touchdowns.

Despite limited action this past season, Watson still put up respectable numbers. He finished the 2023 season with another 28 catches for 422 yards and five touchdowns.

With his size and speed, Watson can be a dominant player when on the field. The problem has been his health, and the Packers are doing everything they can to keep him healthy heading into 2024.

The Packers Are Loaded at Wide Receiver

The good news for the Packers is that they don’t need to rely on Watson completely in 2024.

General manager Brian Gutekunst has surrounded Jordan Love with playmakers. Watson and Romeo Doubs are the “established veterans” despite just two seasons under their belts.

Meanwhile, the Packers loaded up on plenty of young talent in the 2023 NFL Draft. Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks both made plenty of plays last season, including some key moments in the team’s postseason run.

Even the tight ends are playmakers in Green Bay. The Packers doubled up at the position in that same draft, taking Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft. The two have different skill sets, but made the most of their respective abilities as rookies.

With so much offensive talent, the Packers have their sights set on a potential Super Bowl run in 2024.