Davante Adams Breaks Silence On Playing With Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers have found their next franchise quarterback in Jordan Love, and former star Davante Adams has admitted that he wonders what it would’ve looked like to play with the ascending quarterback.

Adams made an appearance on The Rush With Maxx Crosby in an interview with his Las Vegas Raiders teammate. He didn’t mince words when talking about Love, saying nothing but positive things.

“At the time when I was [in Green Bay], I hadn’t necessarily seen enough to say this is for sure what I should do,” Adams said. “But in hindsight—the kid is a f—ing baller, man. I’m so happy for him. I haven’t really had a chance to truly sit down and talk with him, but I want to tell him at some point like, ‘I definitely don’t regret changing [teams], but I’m super proud of what you’ve done.”

It sounds like Adams doesn’t have any intention of leaving Las Vegas. However, the fact that he admits he’s thought about staying in Green Bay should make some Packers fans happy.

Latest Davante Adams Trade Rumors

Adams isn’t coming back to Green Bay. However, some of the latest trade rumors suggest that he could be heading elsewhere this offseason.

The Raiders were unable to land one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft. That leaves Adams with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell throwing passes to him.

It could be another tough year for this offense. However, despite the struggles, Adams shot down any potential trade rumors back in April.

That hasn’t stopped speculation from continuing to run wild. Pittsburgh Steelers fans started to try to make links to Adams after former player Bryant McFadden suggested that the team was close to making a trade for a playmaker.

Ooooh, Omar is working. The #Steelers are very close to landing a significant playmaker. #herewego #StayTuned — Bryant McFadden (@BMac_SportsTalk) April 29, 2024

McFadden could have been talking about a different player like Brandon Aiyuk or Tee Higgins. Still, it didn’t stop Steelers fan on X from making wild assumptions.

Until a legitimate insider starts reporting anything concrete, it seems like any Adams trade rumors are nothing but speculation at this point.

The Packers Are Set at Wide Receiver

Even if the Packers don’t have a true No. 1 receiver, it hasn’t stopped them from building an exciting group of receivers heading into 2024.

No receiver on the Packers roster has more than two years of NFL experience heading into 2024. Instead of framing that as a negative, the Packers have used that as a way for their weapons to develop alongside Love.

Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks looked like steals last year. The two rookies combined for over 1,300 yards and 14 total touchdowns this past season.

Meanwhile, Romeo Doubs has turned into Love’s favorite bailout target. He had a career year with 59 catches for 674 yards and eight touchdowns. Despite being a Day 3 pick in 2022, he’s quickly developed into a stable presence on the offense.

The biggest question at receiver is the health of Christian Watson. He had a breakout stretch during his rookie season, but injuries kept him sidelined for a big chunk of 2023.

Matt LaFleur gave a promising update on Watson after the draft. If he can regain his top-end play speed, Watson could unlock the rest of the offense to allow the Packers to go on a potential Super Bowl run.