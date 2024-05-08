Packers Encouraged to Pursue $67 Million Pro Bowl Free Agent

The Green Bay Packers could still use some offensive line depth, and a veteran Pro Bowler in D.J. Humphries is still available in free agency.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine shared a few free agents the Packers should pursue. Ryan Tannehill and Adoree’ Jackson were two of the names mentioned, along with Humphries.

“If they feel [Jordan Morgan is] going to need some technical work before trying to play tackle in the league, then they would need to bring in someone to compete with [Rasheed] Walker for the starting job,” Ballentine wrote. “D.J. Humphries is one of the best options available.”

It may not be the flashiest move for the Packers. However, an experienced veteran could be an ideal addition this late into free agency.

Who Is D.J. Humphries?

The Arizona Cardinals parted ways with Humphries this offseason. However, the 30-year-old should have plenty left in the tank.

Expectations have always been high for Humphries. Coming out of high school, he was a 5-star recruit and the top-ranked offensive tackle in the nation. His offers included virtually every top-tier FBS program, but he decided to head down south to play for the Florida Gators.

Humphries came out of the gates strong in college. He was named a freshman All-American in 2012 before holding down the left tackle spot the rest of his career. The star offensive lineman left the Gators a year early to declare for the 2015 NFL Draft.

The Cardinals scooped Humphries up with the 24th overall pick. However, things got off to a rocky start for him. He was inactive for every game during his rookie season, failing to crack the starting lineup.

Humphries used that to fuel him going forward. Since 2016, he’s played and started in 98 games. He had the best year of his career in 2021, earning Pro Bowl honors. He was rewarded the in 2022 with a three-year, $67 million extension, although he was released this offseason.

Pro Football Focus highlights Humphries’ consistency, never giving him an overall grade lower than 62.5 in a single season. While he’s now 30 years old, Humphries has continued to be a reliable offensive lineman when healthy. A team like the Packers could use his veteran presence in 2024.

The Packers Continue to Add OL Depth

The Packers have been busy adding more depth on the offensive line this offseason. That doesn’t mean that a veteran like Humphries isn’t a possibility.

General manager Brian Gutekunst tripled up on offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft. Along with first-round pick Jordan Morgan, the Packers also added Jacob Monk and Travis Glover on Day 3.

The Packers even added a different veteran offensive lineman through free agency. Gutekunst and his staff signed Andre Dillard to a one-year deal with no guarantees before the draft. It’s worth noting that contract indicates the Packers aren’t fully confident that the former first-round pick will make the final 53-man roster.

While Dillard has struggled as a former first-round pick, a veteran like Humphries could be a much more viable option if the Packers are willing to take a swing on the 30-year old tackle.