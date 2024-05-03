Packers Rookie Has a Unique Allergy

The Green Bay Packers took a chance on former Duke offensive lineman Jacob Monk, who has one of the more unique allergies you’ll ever hear about.

Monk was taken by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Shortly after being picked, Monk talked to reporters about his allergic reaction to cold water.

Seriously.

“So, before my first start, first-ever game against Alabama, I got in the cold tub and found out I was allergic to cold water,” Monk told reporters. “I ended up getting some hives before the game, before we flew out.”

For fans worried about Monk playing in a cold-weather environment like Lambeau Field in the winter, he let everyone know that he’ll be fine.

“I can drink cold water, I can be in the snow and all that,” Monk said. “I think I probably just stayed out there for a little too long. It’s always been a dream of mine to play in the snow. I’m not afraid of the cold. I’m not afraid of cold water…But I’m not worried about being in the cold at all, honestly.”

Jacob Monk Scouting Report

Graham Barton was the Duke offensive lineman everyone paid attention to. However, Monk carved out a strong enough college career of his own to get drafted.

Monk was a 4-star recruit out of high school in North Carolina. His out-of-state offers included Oregon and Tennessee, but he decided to stay in his home state to play for Duke.

A five-year starter, Monk started in 58 games for the Blue Devils. Along with being a two-time captain, he was named a second-team All-ACC selection in 2023.

Monk was the ultimate late-round Packers draft pick. He has excellent positional versatility with experience playing guard, tackle, and center. On top of that, he also posted an excellent Relative Athletic Score of 9.74 out of 10.

The Packers desperately needed some depth on the offensive line, and Monk is the perfect versatile developmental backup. However, it may take some time before he’s ready to be a starting-caliber lineman at the NFL level.

The Packers Needed Offensive Line Depth

Depth was a big concern on Green Bay’s offensive line, but they fixed that issue by tripling up on prospects in this year’s draft.

The Packers used their first-round pick on Arizona left tackle Jordan Morgan. Although fans were hoping the team would take Barton, Morgan has great athletic ability and versatility to slot in wherever the Packers need him to. The Packers plan to let him start practicing at left tackle, but time will tell where he’ll slot in in 2024.

Along with Morgan and Monk, the Packers took a swing on Georgia State’s Travis Glover. He’s an experienced tackle with a 6’6″ frame, but may not be as versatile as the other prospects.

The Packers even took a pair of intriguing undrafted free agents. Donovan Jennings put up great tape against Alabama as South Florida’s left tackle, while Trente Jones comes into the NFL with a national title after playing for Michigan.

The good news for the Packers is that there will be plenty of competition up front after questions about the team’s depth heading into the offseason.