Packers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends $72 Million Defender to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have loaded up on defensive talent over the years, but a trade for Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jonathan Allen could give the team yet another established veteran.

Pack-A-Day’s Andy Herman did a Bleacher Report live stream to suggest some potential trades for the Packers before training camp. One of those trade proposals included a move for Allen.

Herman suggested Allen would be an in-season trade due to potential injuries. One season-ending injury to a player like Kenny Clark or Devonte Wyatt could press the Packers into taking a swing on a veteran on the defensive line.

While Herman didn’t think that it was likely the Packers took a swing on a player in the offseason, he believes that a splash move could be possible before the 2024 trade deadline.

Jonathan Allen Is in His NFL Prime

After a dominant college career almost a decade ago, Allen is now in the prime of his NFL career.

Coming out of high school, Allen was an All-American and 5-star recruit. He could have gone virtually anywhere, but decided to play for Nick Saban at Alabama. His career with the Crimson Tide included a national title, unanimous All-American selection, three first-team All-SEC honors, and the Chuck Bednarik Award for the nation’s top defensive player.

Allen’s dominant college career helped him get drafted early. The Washington Commanders (previously the Redskins) took him with the 17th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He took his lumps as a rookie, but quickly developed into a stable presence on Washington’s defense. He’s racked up 382 combined tackles and 39 sacks over eight seasons in the NFL, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2021 and 2022.

Allen is continuing to play at a high level. At just 29 years old, he’s in the middle of a four-year, $72 million contract extension. His contract expires in 2026, however, making him a potential trade piece if Washington decides to rebuild.

The Packers Have Defensive Line Depth

The Packers have continued to build their defensive line around Kenny Clark. Now, the unit has some much-needed depth heading into 2024.

Clark is Green Bay’s longest-tenured player, and one of their most reliable stars. A three-time Pro Bowler, he’s still just 28 years old with plenty of football left in the tank.

However, there are concerns about Clark’s long-term prospects in Green Bay. He is on the final year of a $70 million extension, and the Packers rarely give out third contracts to in-house players.

Meanwhile, the Packers have found a few other reliable players in the trenches. Former first-round pick Devonte Wyatt started to find his footing in his second season. He played in 17 games in 2023, racking up 36 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

Karl Brooks showed serious flashes as a rookie last season. Despite being a late-round pick out of Bowling Green, he finished the year with four sacks, four pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

Even nose tackle T.J. Slaton has had some big plays throughout his career for the Packers. Things could look a bit different up front under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, but the Packers have plenty of talent on the defensive line heading into 2024.