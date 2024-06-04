Jordan Love Heaps Praise on New Packers Teammate

The Green Bay Packers head into 2024 with some new faces on offense, but quarterback Jordan Love is already fired up about working with running back Josh Jacobs this season.

The two Packers players have started to work with each other for the first time during OTAs. When Love was asked about Jacobs following a recent practice, the Packers quarterback had nothing but positive things to say.

“Getting Josh here, it’s been awesome,” Love said according to Matt Schneidman with The Athletic. “I’m excited to see him on the field. He’s an awesome player. He’s an awesome teammate so far. It’s been good getting to know him. I’m excited to see what he can do this year.”

The two have only gotten a few practices in together. However, the initial reactions to Green Bay’s newest weapon appear to be nothing but positive.

Josh Jacobs Is Getting a Fresh Start

The 2024 season will be an opportunity at a fresh start for Jacobs. He needs one after a disappointing past season.

Jacobs averaged just 3.5 yards per carry in his final season with the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s worth noting that the Raiders had a down year with plenty of offensive line troubles. However, the lack of rushing efficiency is still a concern.

That hasn’t always been the case with Jacobs, however. He posted career-best numbers the year prior in 2022, rushing for a league-leading 1,653 yards with 12 touchdowns. He was named a first-team All-Pro at the end of the year.

While he hasn’t always been efficient on a per-carry basis, Jacobs has still been productive. He’s played in at least 13 games in every year of his NFL career. Over those five seasons, he’s rushed for 5,545 yards and 46 touchdowns.

Packers fans will understandably be hoping that 2023 was a fluke for Jacobs. The Packers gave him a four-year, $48 million contract in free agency.

That price tag, along with replacing a fan favorite in Aaron Jones, will put plenty of added pressure on Jacobs to produce in 2024.

Green Bay’s Other Running Backs

Jacobs is the presumptive starting running back. However, there are some other names in the backfield who could play a role in Green Bay’s offense next season.

MarShawn Lloyd could have a legitimate role as a rookie behind Jacobs. The Packers took him in the third round of this year’s NFL draft out of USC, where he averaged an impressive 7.1 yards per carry.

Lloyd is short at 5’9″, but he isn’t small as a 220-pound back. He played with plenty of explosiveness and refuses to go down, making him an excellent change-of-pace back behind Jacobs.

AJ Dillon could also play a role. The Packers brought him back on a four-year player qualifying contract that counts for the veteran minimum against the cap. That could make him an expendable player come final roster cuts, but his experience and familiarity in Green Bay could help him stay on the team.

Other names hoping to make the final 53-man roster at running back include former UDFA Emmanuel Wilson, Ellis Merriweather, and Jarveon Howard.