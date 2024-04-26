Jordan Morgan Reveals He Constantly Studied a Packers Legend

The Green Bay Packers selected offensive lineman Jordan Morgan with their first-round pick, and fans are excited to hear how much he has studied David Bakhtiari heading into the league.

According to Ryan Wood with USA Today, Morgan brought up unprompted during his post-draft interview that he has studied a lot of Bakhtiari’s film.

“He’s great with his feet, his movement,” Morgan said. “He’s a very balanced player. I take that away from him…He has a really good strike in the pass game, really strong arms, really strong upper body, and he can really lock people up. Which is where I get my game from. I like to lock people up in stalemates. And he’s just a dog.”

Based on how much he knows about Bakhtiari, Morgan must have been thrilled to see the former Packers All-Pro congratulate him on X.

That ringing endorsement from Bakhtiari should excite Packers fans.

Jordan Morgan Scouting Report

Based on his college tape, Morgan makes almost too much sense for the Packers.

Morgan started to see the field as a true freshman at Arizona. Although he dealt with injuries throughout his time with the Wildcats, he held down the left tackle spot whenever healthy.

One of the biggest things that stands out with Morgan is his athleticism. He’s a tick undersized at 6’5″ and 311 pounds at tackle. However, he posted a Relative Athletic Score of 9.24 out of 10 thanks to strong times from his 40-yard dash.

Jordan Morgan was drafted with pick 25 of round 1 in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.24 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 105 out of 1377 OT from 1987 to 2024. https://t.co/PiANHIbxQR pic.twitter.com/FzMkF452mh — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 26, 2024

On tape, Morgan’s athleticism immediately shows up. He moves very well in space in pass protection or in the run game, and he covers a ton of ground with his kick step. He has quick feet and good lateral agility to consistently stay in front of defenders.

The biggest questions about Morgan are his technique and play strength. His anchor struggles because of both of these things, but can be cleaned up by not leaving his chest exposed and continuing to add weight in an NFL weight room.

It’s unclear where Morgan will play on Green Bay’s offensive line. However, his athleticism and frame could make him a versatile chess piece that can be slotted in virtually anywhere.

Packers Day 2 Targets

Now that the Packers have an offensive lineman, they can go in different directions on Day 2.

Linebacker and safety are still two of Green Bay’s biggest needs. They’ll have a good chance at addressing both positions with four total picks on Day 2.

Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper is one of the top players still on the board. He’s an explosive prospect that’s capable of covering sideline to sideline.

Cooper DeJean is one of the most surprising prospects still available. It’s unclear if he’ll play cornerback or safety at the NFL level, but the Packers could play him at either spot to bolster their secondary.

Other names to keep an eye on are safeties Javon Bullard and Tyler Nubin, along with running backs in the third round like Trey Benson or Jaylen Wright.

Packers fans are hoping general manager Brian Gutekunst can have the same kind of draft success he had last year.