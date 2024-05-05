Jordan Morgan Claps Back at Critics Over Left Tackle Criticism

The Green Bay Packers aren’t sure where they want first-round pick Jordan Morgan to play yet, but he seems quite confident in his abilities to play left tackle.

Morgan was criticized during the pre-draft process to play left tackle at the NFL level. Most notably, his lack of arm length drew some concern with less than 33-inch arms.

However, Morgan doesn’t seem too concerned about that. He spoke on some of the criticism during his media availability at Packers rookie minicamp.

“I get that a lot, the short arms stuff,” Morgan said. “It’s like, obviously you haven’t watched film. I mean I use them pretty well, I move people off the ball, I pass set really well, protect the quarterback, I mean see the stats. It doesn’t bother me. I’m just gonna prove everybody wrong.”

The Packers are letting Morgan start off at left tackle heading into training camp. Still, the team will be trying to find a way to get the best five offensive linemen on the field come Week 1, so it’s unclear where Morgan will play long-term in 2024.

Jordan Morgan Scouting Report

The Packers made it clear that they want to protect Jordan Love heading into 2024. Using a first-round pick on a top tackle like Morgan seems like the right move.

Morgan spent his entire career at Arizona playing left tackle. He even earned a few starts as a true freshman on the blind side. He was beginning to develop into a real star for the Wildcats in 2022 until a torn ACL ended his season.

Fortunately, Morgan was able to return to form in 2023. He started 12 games for Arizona, earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors in the process.

Morgan is smaller than most offensive tackles at 6’5″ and 311 pounds. However, he makes up for it with excellent movement skills and athleticism. His Relative Athletic Score of 9.24 was boosted by excellent numbers throughout his 40-yard dash.

There are some concerns on film when watching Morgan, however. He needs to keep getting stronger to move bodies in the run game. That strength could also help him with his anchor to better handle bull rushers.

Still, the Packers love their athletic offensive lineman, and Morgan is about as prototypical as it gets for a Green Bay offensive lineman.

The Packers Addressed Offensive Line Depth

There were some major concerns about Green Bay’s offensive line depth this offseason. Those concerns have quickly been erased thanks to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Along with Morgan, the Packers took a swing on an intriguing interior lineman in Jacob Monk. A two-time captain for the Blue Devils, Monk played tackle, guard, and center in his college career. He may still need some work to be a starting-caliber player, but his athleticism and versatility make him a worthy depth piece on the line.

Travis Glover was a different swing by the Packers in the draft. Unlike Morgan and Monk, Glover will likely be stuck at tackle. He’s a big-bodied prospect at 6’6″ and 317 pounds, and has a bit more stiffness to his game.

The Packers also signed a pair of players in Lecitus Smith and Andre Dillard this offseason. All of these names will be added competition heading into training camp, with the plan to keep Love safe in the pocket for a potential Super Bowl run.