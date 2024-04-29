Keisean Nixon Posts Controversial Statement On Former Teammate

Current Green Bay Packers All-Pro return specialist Keisean Nixon is in some hot water for a post to X showing his support for Henry Ruggs III.

Nixon posted to X on Sunday, April 28, with a simple message. The post said “Free HR3,” which is an obvious reference to his former teammate in Ruggs.

It didn’t take long for the replies to start coming in. Users on X were upset with Nixon’s decision to publicly support Ruggs, who is currently in prison facing three-to-ten years for a fatal DUI.

Nixon and Ruggs played together for two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s not a surprise that the two had a friendship. However, it is surprising to see Nixon voice support for his former teammate given the evidence that was publicly released.

Henry Ruggs’s Shocking Accident

Things were looking up for Ruggs and the Raiders after they selected him with the 12th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, a life-altering decision now has Ruggs serving multiple years in prison.

On November 2, 2021, Ruggs was involved in a car crash that resulted in the death of a woman and her dog. The Raiders wide receiver was going 156 miles per hour, according to the police report. His reported blood alcohol content level of 0.16 following the crash was twice the legal limit in Nevada.

Ruggs plead guilty to a felony charge of DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter. Although there were other charges, they were dropped as part of his plea deal.

A disturbing video of the crash was released by TMZ in May of 2023.

Ruggs was once a star receiver at Alabama. He was quickly becoming a deep threat for the Raiders and Derek Carr.

Now, he continues to serve out his sentence in a northern Nevada prison camp, with his earliest possible release coming in 2026.

Has Keisean Nixon Responded to the Post?

As of the time of publication on Monday, April 29, Nixon has yet to follow up to his originally post on X.

Nixon is coming off the two best seasons of his NFL career. He’s been named a first-team All-Pro kickoff return specialist for two straight years. As a former undrafted free agent, he’s found a key role in Green Bay.

The Packers rewarded him with a three-year, $18 million extension this offseason. He’s been a solid slot corner on top of his return duties. New defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley has been excited about working with Nixon.

“We’re excited about what (Nixon) can do for our defense,” Brian Gutekunst told reporters in March. “I think bringing in Jeff Hafley and give him some time to really study Keisean and make sure that that was a fit was important. He’s very excited to have him back as well.”

The new kickoff rules could also benefit Nixon. The new rule will incentivize more returns, giving the two-time All-Pro more opportunities to make explosive plays.

Nixon will play a key role for the Packers, but his recent X post has some fans concerned.