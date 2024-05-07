Packers Swiped MarShawn Lloyd From Playoff Rival: Report

The Green Bay Packers found their change-of-pace running back in MarShawn Lloyd, but another team was trying to snag him in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Lloyd was selected with the 88th pick in this year’s draft by the Packers. However, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Dallas Cowboys were also interested in the USC prospect.

“Dallas had shown enough pre-draft love to MarShawn Lloyd that the USC tailback (who went to Green Bay at No. 88) thought the Cowboys would be one of the possible teams to draft him,” Fowler reported.

The Cowboys weren’t the only other team interested in Lloyd, either.

“Like Dallas…[the New York Giants] also had [their] sights on USC running back MarShawn Lloyd as a future lead back but didn’t have a pick between Nos. 71 and 107,” Fowler wrote.

It seems that Lloyd was a hot commodity, but the Packers were able to get him before another team could.

MarShawn Lloyd Scouting Report

He may not have been the first RB off the board, but Lloyd brings an exciting skill set.

Lloyd was one of the top high school running backs in the country in 2020. A 4-star recruit, he had offers from programs like Alabama and Notre Dame. Instead, he decided to initially enroll at South Carolina.

After a few seasons with the Gamecocks, Lloyd transferred to USC before 2023. He had a terrifically efficient season for the Trojans, averaging 7.1 yards per carry with 820 yards and nine touchdowns.

On film, Lloyd is a unique prospect. He’s a home-run hitter with excellent burst, but also the motor to keep his feet moving through contact. He also presents a unique athletic profile at just 5’8″ and 220 pounds. His Relative Athletic Score of 8.62 was also very good.

Despite all of the things to like about Lloyd, there are some concerns. His 8.75-inch hands might be a big reason for his fumble issues, which included eight over three seasons.

Still, Lloyd’s big-play ability makes him the perfect change-of-pace back in Green Bay’s running back room.

The Packers Have Decent Depth at Running Back

After taking Lloyd in the third round, the Packers have some decent depth in their running back room.

Josh Jacobs will be the go-to starter this season. The Packers signed him to a four-year, $48 million contract at the start of free agency. While he’s coming off a disappointing 2023 season, he was the NFL’s leading rusher in 2022 with 1,653 yards and is only 26 years old.

The real competition in training camp will be who gets the third-string carries behind Jacobs and Lloyd. AJ Dillon could be that third back, but is coming off the worst year of his career. He was disappointing in short-yardage situations, and averaged a career-low 3.4 yards per carry.

Undrafted free agent Emmanuel Wilson could still be an option. The Packers liked him enough to give him a 53-man roster spot after training camp last year. He even got a handful of carries throughout the season, averaging 6.1 yards per rushing attempt.

There’s some solid depth in the backfield, but expect Jacobs and Lloyd to get the majority of the touches in 2024.