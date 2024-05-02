Packers ‘220-Pound Rocket’ Praised as ‘Perfect’ Addition

The Green Bay Packers have added a collection of young and exciting offensive skill players over the past two draft classes, and that trend has a chance to continue in 2024.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso put together his list of each team’s ‘perfect’ selection during the NFL Draft, and lauds Green Bay’s third-round pick, running back Marshawn Lloyd because of his upside and scheme fit.

“Lloyd is the absolute perfect type of runner to be deployed in Matt LaFleur’s offense,” Trapasso writes for CBS. “Compact, thick-lower half, one cut burner to either stay on his intended course on the frontside of stretch plays or plant his foot in the ground one time to hit the cutback lane and crank the acceleration throttle.

“This is not just a 5-9, 220-pound rocket with 4.46 speed. He’s quite elusive in space, too. I know Josh Jacobs is there in Green Bay now, but Lloyd is a better scheme fit for this offense.”

Last season, Lloyd rushed for 820 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 7.1 yards per carry, and adding 13 receptions for 232 yards which could be an underrated aspect of his skill set in LaFleur’s offense.

“Very comfortable in the passing game,” Lloyd told reporters shortly after being drafted. “I feel like coach Lincoln Riley put me in really good positions to be able to, not having many routes, but being very effective with it. I played with a team that had really good skills on the outside, a really good quarterback (Caleb Williams). It was just more of when things worked out.”

Marshawn Lloyd Scouting Report Play