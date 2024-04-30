Matt LaFleur Suffers Serious Injury: Report

The Green Bay Packers have had a busy offseason, but head coach Matt LaFleur will have to take some time to recover after suffering a serious injury.

During the 2024 NFL Draft, Packers fans noticed a brief glimpse of LaFleur wearing a sling. X user Big B shared a video of LaFleur in the Packers war room during the draft coverage.

WAIT WHAT HAPPENED TO MATT'S ARM 😰 pic.twitter.com/SdQqQ9jB8K — Big B (@bigpackers4x) April 27, 2024

Other signs showed that LaFleur had suffered some kind of injury. Cheesehead TV’s Aaron Nagler confirmed that the Packers head coach had suffered a torn pec. The injury occurred during a bench press rep and required surgery.

As the rest of the Packers team is working on getting healthy in time for training camp, LaFleur has some rehab of his own he needs to take care of heading into the 2024 season.

Matt LaFleur Has Secured His Spot in Green Bay

There may be some Packers fans calling for LaFleur to be on the hot seat. However, the results in Green Bay have spoken for themselves with him as head coach.

A former college quarterback at Western Michigan and Saginaw Valley State, LaFleur has come a long way since his playing days. He got his start in coaching as a grad assistant and QB coach at various colleges around Michigan before making the jump to the NFL.

LaFleur famously worked closely with the likes of Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, Mike McDaniel, and Robert Saleh. All of them had a close relationship during their time coaching with the Washington Redskins before breaking off and eventually becoming head coaches.

After serving as an NFL offensive coordinator for a couple of seasons, LaFleur got his big break when the Packers offered him the head coaching job in 2019.

Since then, LaFleur has seen plenty of success with Green Bay. Along with a strong 56-27 regular season record, he’s won a playoff game in three of his five seasons.

Still, Packers fans have championship aspirations, and LaFleur has been unable to get teams led by Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love into the Super Bowl. However, there’s a good chance that could change in the next couple seasons.

If it doesn’t, then the conversation around LaFleur may sour quickly.

Other Packers Injury Updates

LaFleur isn’t the only Packers member with an injury update this offseason. Fortunately, the rest of the updates are much more positive.

The most surprising news of the offseason is that Kingsley Enagbare may be returning sooner than expected. LaFleur told reporters after the draft that Enagbare hadn’t actually torn his ACL, and that he isn’t expected to miss the entire 2024 season.

Meanwhile, LaFleur also provided positive updates on both Christian Watson and Eric Stokes. Both players had been struggling to stay on the field in 2023, but the good news is that both seem to be trending in the right direction this offseason.

“I think yeah, once you get into more competitive environment, less controlled, I think you wanna see how people respond, but I’ve been really happy with how these guys have been training in regards to the routines and just watching the effort that they’ve been putting on tape,” LaFleur told reporters.

There’s still a lot of time before the 2024 season, but the Packers appear to be trending in the right direction.