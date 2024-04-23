Packers Met With Potential Christian Watson Replacement: Report

The Green Bay Packers are keeping their options open with Christian Watson‘s future, even showing interest in Xavier Legette ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft as a potential replacement.

In an interview with The Draft Network, Legette revealed that he had gone to Green Bay on a top-30 visit. Although he has met with nearly half of the NFL’s 32 teams, the Packers interest in Legette is significant.

At 6’1″ and 221 pounds, Legette is one of the ultimate height-weight-speed receiver prospects in this draft. If the Packers aren’t convinced that Watson can return to his full play speed or consistently stay healthy, then Legette could be a logical long-term replacement in Day 2 of the draft.

Xavier Legette Scouting Report

It’s unclear if the Packers are truly in the market for a wide receiver. However, there aren’t many prospects that meet the team’s typical thresholds like Legette does.

Legette came out of high school as one of the top players in South Carolina. Although he was a 4-star recruit, his offers only included a handful of Power Five programs. He ultimately decided to stay in state to play for the Gamecocks.

Although he was a late bloomer, Legette burst onto the scene in 2023. He finished the year with 71 catches for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns, earning second-team All-SEC honors.

As a big-bodied receiver, Legette tested very well in the pre-draft process. His Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 9.9 out of 10 included a head-turning 40-inch vertical jump.

Legette flashed on film throughout this past season. Along with legitimate top-end play speed, he also showed very good body control and timing to consistently come away with jump balls and tough sideline catches.

While Legette is still working on becoming a smoother route runner, his athletic tools and playmaking after the catch make him such an exciting prospect. Those tools could make him a viable candidate to replace Watson if the Packers are interested.

Is Wide Receiver a Need for the Packers?

Packers fans might be excited about the team taking a wide receiver. However, Green Bay isn’t known for valuing the position early.

The Packers haven’t drafted a skill player in the first round since Javon Walker in 2004. However, the team has had plenty of success finding key contributors in the later rounds. Both Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks emerged as legitimate weapons as rookies in 2023 despite not being first-round selections.

However, the Packers may want to stay put and continue letting their young players develop. Reed and Wicks could take big leaps in 2024, as could other weapons like Romeo Doubs and Bo Melton.

The biggest question at the position is still Watson. He had a late breakout in his rookie season, and has already racked up over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons.

However, Watson played in just nine games last season, and looked significantly slower than he did during his rookie year. A nagging hamstring injury is likely the culprit, but it’s unclear if the issue will continue to persist in 2024 and beyond.

If Watson isn’t able to replicate his play sped as a rookie, the Packers may be ready to find the next vertical deep threat in this year’s draft.