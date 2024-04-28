Colts Scout Issues 4-Word Message on WR Adonai Mitchell in Rave Review

There are many opinions floating around regarding the Indianapolis Colts’ 2024 second-round pick — wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

But what Colts area scout Anthony Coughlan had to say about Mitchell is an opinion worth reading, because it gives us a peek behind the curtains as to how the evaluators within the organization view their new pass catcher.

“He’s got confidence, man.”

That’s how Coughlan began his evaluation of Mitchell before getting into depth about the Texas product on April 27.

“He thinks he belongs. He’s got talent and he knows it. He works. This dude believes he belongs,” Coughlan continued, as transcribed by the Indy Star. “He started as a freshman at Georgia. He’s made plays in big games throughout his entire career at two schools. He has no shortage of confidence. It’s important for receivers. It’s important for every position. You’ve gotta know you belong.

“He’s going to be pretty versatile, as he was at Texas. He’s a guy who can be a deep threat. He can run intermediate routes. This is a big dude. He’s 205 pounds and ran a 4.38. He’s a multi-dimensional threat, and he’s a good route runner. He’s not just a deep-ball, 50/50, that’s it. I think he can threaten you on multiple levels. We’re extremely excited to get his talent in here.”

Adonai Mitchell Brings Clutch Factor to Indy

Along with his physical skills, Coughlan said Mitchell has a knack for making plays when they are needed the most.

“Matt Terpening, our director, always says, ‘This guy’s clutch.’ He says that about certain players. (Mitchell) has that gene. He just makes plays. There’s countless games,” Coughlan said, via Indy Star. “Me and Terp were at the Kansas State game and he’s catching deep shots. You can watch the Alabama game. This is primetime, in Tuscaloosa, and he’s catching some deep bombs. The dude has real talent. I’m very fired up to get him in this building.

“This guy went to Georgia. He started as a freshman. I don’t know if it’s necessarily a chip. This guy knows he’s talented. He knows he’s an NFL player. Obviously, he came out early, but when you produce as a freshman at Georgia and at Lucas Oil Stadium against Alabama and at Texas, playing in Tuscaloosa, he knows he has something to him. You have to have that. You have to have some belief in yourself at this level that you can achieve great things.”

Coughlan, as well as general manager Chris Ballard during his epic rant on Mitchell on April 26, made one thing very clear during their recent press conferences:

The Colts really like Mitchell.

Adonai Mitchell is Ready to Make Anthony Richardson’s Life Easier

Speaking to the media after day two of the Draft, Mitchell made it clear he doesn’t want second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson to worry when he throws the ball in his direction.

“I feel like as a quarterback, you always want to be perfect. Throw the perfect pass, make the perfect read,” Mitchell said during his press conference. “I feel like with my ability, I don’t like my quarterback having that much pressure on him. Sometimes if you need to throw it a little high, I don’t care, just throw it in the area. Ain’t nobody coming down with it but me.”

If Mitchell can make Richardson’s job as the franchise QB in Indianapolis as stress-free as possible, then the entire team will benefit from it.