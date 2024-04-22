Former Colts Quarterback Retires at 38 Years Old

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has announced his retirement from the NFL.

In a post on the Atlanta Falcons X account, Ryan shared his retirement announcement. He leaves the NFL at 38 years old after spending almost his entire career in Atlanta.

“So today, 16 years after being drafted, my childhood dream has officially come to an end. I’m honored to retire as a Falcon,” Ryan said in the video. “You have no control in this profession in where you start. I am so lucky that my start and my finish was here in Atlanta.”

Ryan spent his final NFL season on a roster with the Colts in 2022. While he was unable to find a team to play for in 2023, he left the door open before officially announcing his retirement on April 22.

Matt Ryan’s Iconic NFL Career

Although his career flamed out, Ryan had one of the more memorable careers for a quarterback over the last couple of decades.

Ryan was the third overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft out of Boston College. He was immediately the starter for the Falcons and made an impact right away, leading Atlanta to an 11-5 record as a rookie.

2016 was the peak for Ryan as an NFL quarterback. He was named NFL MVP after throwing for 4,944 yards, 38 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. The Falcons made it all the way to the Super Bowl before blowing a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots, nearly capping off a dream season.

The Colts traded for Ryan prior to the 2022 season. Unfortunately, it was clear that he was at the end of his career. He went just 4-7-1 as the starter, throwing for 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in a disappointing season.

Still, Ryan leaves the NFL with all kinds of accolades under his belt. He retires with an MVP, first-team All-Pro selection, and four Pro Bowl appearances. While he never won a Super Bowl, Ryan appeared in 10 playoff games and led the Falcons to six seasons with double-digit wins in the regular season.

Now, Ryan can continue to figure out what’s next for him after officially retiring from the NFL.

The Colts Are (Finally) Set at Quarterback

After years of short-term, stop-gap quarterbacks, the Colts have seemingly found their long-term answer in Anthony Richardson.

Richardson showed exciting flashes as a rookie, making plays through the air and with his legs. Unfortunately, his season was cut short after playing in just four games, suffering a concussion followed by a season-ending shoulder injury.

The good news is that Richardson is continuing to recover quickly from the injury. His presence marks the first Colts offseason in years where the fanbase isn’t wondering who the quarterback will be for the upcoming season.

The Colts also added some insurance by signing veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to a one-year deal. Flacco will serve as the team’s backup, but looks like he has plenty left in the tank after a strong season with the Cleveland Browns.

Having some stability at quarterback allows head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard to start building around Richardson instead of figuring out who is playing under center in 2024.