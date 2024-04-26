AFC Exec Issues 2-Word Response to Chiefs Drafting WR Xavier Worthy

The Kansas City Chiefs sparked many emotions within the NFL community when they traded with the Buffalo Bills to move up and select Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy 28th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Take one AFC general manager, for example, who gave a two-word response to Bleacher Report insider Jordan Schultz regarding Kansas City’s first-round pick.

“Text from an AFC GM on the #Chiefs getting Xavier Worthy: ‘FU** me’,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on April 25.

Xavier Worthy Wants to Be Used Like Tyreek Hill

Speaking to USA Today’s Tyler Dragon before the draft, Worthy said “in a perfect world” he believed the best fit for him in the NFL was with the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.

“In a perfect world, I definitely would want to go to the Chiefs,” Worthy told Dragon on March 8. “Just the way Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs improvise and use you. They had Tyreek Hill. The way they used him, I feel like that would be a perfect fit for me.”

Worthy, 20, also revealed to Dragon that, after he broke the NFL Scouting Combine’s 40-yard dash record by running it in 4.21 seconds, Mahomes, among many other people, reached out to him via text to congratulate him.

Xavier Worthy Can Add Speed Element to Chiefs’ Offense

Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 165 pounds, Worthy’s size is a cause for concern in the NFL. Yet his speed makes him a nightmare for secondaries, especially when he catches the ball with space in front of him.

In Worthy’s 2023 season — his final season at Texas — he registered 1,014 receiving yards on 75 receptions and 5 receiving touchdowns, according to Sports Reference.

Regardless of the coverage, Worthy is so fast that he just needs time to get open downfield. He also possesses good ball-tracking ability and has the bend and agility to excel on in- and out-breaking routes.

Worthy is far from a finished product, especially when it comes to his size. But in Kansas City’s offense, which will manufacture ways to get the ball in his hands, he will be an immediate contributor in the NFL.

Worthy joins a receiver room in Kansas City that consists of Rashee Rice, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, Montrell Washington, Cornell Powell, Justyn Ross, Shi Smith, Anthony Miller, and Jacob Copeland.

Twitter/X Reacts to Chiefs Drafting Xavier Worthy

Users on X reacted to the Chiefs drafting Worthy.

“Xavier Worthy is more than just a fast guy. He is much more of a fluid route runner than he is given credit for and not just a one trick pony,” former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III wrote. “Even still, Patrick Mahomes throwing to the man with the fastest 40 in NFL History will have people rushing home from Church to see it.”

“I’m honestly surprised Xavier Worthy fell to a range the Chiefs would be able to select him,” Kent Swanson of KC Sports Network wrote. “This is a terrific pick at pick 28, and the fact the Bills gave the Chiefs the chance to move up for him could wind up hilarious.”

“The Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls with Patrick Mahomes throwing TDs in those 2 games to Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Mecole Hardman. Their WR corps now goes Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, and Xavier Worthy. Sorry, NFL. You had your chance,” another user wrote.