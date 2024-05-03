Chiefs Suddenly ‘Withdrew’ Offer to 2-Time Super Bowl Champ LB

The Kansas City Chiefs filled numerous roster holes in the 2024 NFL draft and proceeded to sign a slew of undrafted free agents. While assessing their rookies, the Chiefs appeared to have a change of heart regarding linebacker Cole Christensen.

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson broke the news on Friday, May 3 that Kansas City “withdrew” their tender offer for Christiansen. The move came as a surprise since the Chiefs announced they placed an exclusive rights tender on Christiansen less than a month ago.

The former Army alum, who started his NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers, joined the Chiefs’ practice squad in 2022. He appeared in one game that season, recording his first-ever NFL tackle against the Buffalo Bills.

During the 2023 season, he was elevated to the active roster five times. However, after rookie Cam Jones hit injured reserve in January, Christensen was signed to the active roster on January 17.

He appeared in three playoff games, mostly on special teams, and recorded 2 total tackles. Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. wrote after Christensen received his tender, “With training camps approaching soon, he will have a chance to improve his stock ahead of the 2024 season.”

The 26-year-old leaves Kansas City with two Super Bowl rings. The Chiefs also “released Anthony Miller, Shi Smith and Jordan Smith,” Wilson posted.

Chiefs News: NFL Analyst Projected Cole Christiansen Being a ‘Capable’ Contributor on Special Teams



While assessing the revamped roster, The Athletic’s Nate Taylor saw Christiansen staying in Kansas City. With Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill as starters, Taylor named Christiansen as a reserve along with Leon Chenal, Jack Cochrane, and Jones.

While Willie Gay Jr. left in free agency, the Chiefs seemed ready to run it back in 2023 with the same linebacker crew. “Bolton is entering the final year of his rookie contract, so the Chiefs could sign him to an extension before the season,” Taylor wrote on May 3. “Tranquill was perhaps the Chiefs’ best rotational player last season, so he has earned a starting role for this season.

“Chenal had one of the most underrated performances in Super Bowl LVIII — six tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and one quarterback hit. Cochrane, Jones and Christiansen are all capable players on special teams.”

The Chiefs Signed UDFA Curtis Jacobs, Who’s Predicted to Make the Final Roster

While the Chiefs didn’t draft any linebackers, they signed Curtis Jacobs, an undrafted free agent out of Penn State. Last season, Jacobs recorded 49 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and 2 fumble recoveries.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler listed Jacobs as the 10th-best linebacker prospect in his draft preview. The 6-foot-1, 229-pounder earned a fifth-round grade, so the Chiefs appeared to have landed Jacobs as a steal.

“An athletic ‘backer, Jacobs stays loose in pursuit with the down hill burst to make stops in the gap and play range to challenge ball carriers outside the numbers,” Brugler wrote of the former five-star recruit. “However, he can be too easily engulfed or caught up in traffic and his cover instincts are erratic.

“Overall, Jacobs’ lack of physicality is a concern for the next level, but he has subpackage value and will earn an immediate role on special-teams coverages. He projects as a backup and a poor man’s version of Buffalo Bills’ Terrel Bernard.”

AtoZ Sports’ Charles Goldman predicts Jacobs will earn a spot on the 53-man roster. “Where Jacobs really has the potential to showcase his speed and explosion is on special teams with the new kickoff rules,” Goldman wrote.

“It’s hard to crack the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent, but I’d give him a great chance to make it in Kansas City for that value alone.”