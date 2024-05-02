Chiefs Put WR Kadarius Toney on Notice With Key Contract Decision

The Kansas City Chiefs have put wide receiver Kadarius Toney on notice with their latest contractual decision.

The team has opted to decline Toney’s fifth-year option, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on May 2.

Had the Chiefs picked up Toney’s fifth-year option, Toney would have had a $14.4 million cap hit and his base salary would have been the same for the 2025 season, according to Spotrac.

Kadarius Toney is Entering Prove-It Year With Chiefs

The Chiefs declining Toney’s fifth-year option means they are giving Toney one more season to impress them before he takes to free agency in 2025. If Toney performs well enough next season to the point where the two-time defending Super Bowl champions want to retain him, Kansas City can sign him to a new deal before free agency starts in 2025.

Up until this point, Toney’s time in Kansas City has been rocky, to say the least. His on-the-field production has ranged from clutch Super Bowl moments to chronic drops. Then there’s the off-the-field stuff, which came in different forms such as public accusations against the team and fueling drama with the fan base of his former team — the New York Giants.

With the addition Marquise “Hollywood” Brown during free agency and Xavier Worthy in the draft, the Chiefs have contingency plans in place if they decide to move on from Toney. But the door is still open for a return to KC if Toney performs exceptionally this upcoming season.

Andy Reid Still Showing Confidence in Kadarius Toney

Despite a rocky tenure with the Chiefs thus far, head coach Andy Reid still has confidence that Toney can right the ship and be a productive and consistent piece of Kansas City’s offense.