Travis Kelce’s Mom Sends Strong Message on Taylor Swift’s New Album

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, released her latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” last week.

Among the hundreds of millions of fans who immediately listened to the pop star’s surprise double album, Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce. “I listened to the whole album, and I listened to it all morning long when it was released,” Donna told People.

Swift’s 31-song album includes several references to her son. There’s even a shout-out to ex-husband, Ed Kelce, with whom she remains close friends. Donna gave a strong review of the 14-time Grammy winner’s 11th studio album.

“I was just very impressed,” Donna said. “She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work.” While Kelce has yet to publicly comment on the album, “He is always in awe of her,” a source told the outlet of the tight end’s reaction.

Donna was in Las Vegas participating in QVC’s Age of Possibility summit. The 71-year-old was asked if she had any advice for the 34-year-old pop star about growing older. “She doesn’t need my advice on anything,” Donna answered. “In fact, I hope she will give me advice.”

Donna was also a huge fan of Swift’s concert film, “The Eras Tour,” which premiered in theaters in October. “It was awesome,” Donna told People in November. She was “just totally enthralled” by the “extremely, extremely talented” performer.

Donna Kelce Is Very Protective of Her Son’s Relationship With Taylor Swift

Before the Chiefs’ Wild Card round matchup against the Miami Dolphins in January, Extra TV host Billy Bush tried to get Mama Kelce to reveal if Swift was attending the game. But she did not take the bait.

“Not doing it. I’m not playing that game,” she said with a laugh.

Swift and Donna watched several of Kelce’s games together throughout the 2023 NFL season. Speaking to The TODAY Show before the Chiefs won back-back Super Bowls, Donna was asked about the new cover photo on her Facebook profile. The picture, originally posted by Kelce’s friend, Ross Travis, on Instagram, shows Donna, Swift, and a whole crew of friends celebrating the Chiefs playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens.

One of the hosts asked Donna why she switched out her Facebook photo, which features Swift “quite prominently.” He wanted to know if the move was indicative of her growing relationship with Swift.

Donna downplayed the need to dissect the picture. “You know, really, that was a picture where all of us were so excited that we were in the suite. And we were so excited that they made it to the Super Bowl that we just took a shot of everybody that was there!” she said. “So, it wasn’t anything calculating or anything like that.

“It just was everybody who was supporting my son and I was so happy to put that picture on Facebook.” When asked if she has taken some selfies with Swift, Donna blushes a bit. “I have a few here and there,” she said.

Donna Kelce Gifted Taylor Swift an ’87’ Ring



Since “The Alchemy” singer started dating Kelce in late July, Donna has bonded with Swift. Ahead of the AFC Championship game, Donna gave Swift an “87” ring that she received from EB and CO.

The store’s owner, Emily Bordner, told KMBC, “We gifted Donna some pairs. We know that she loved our earrings. And so, we wanted to gift her even more of Kelce-themed products. So, we sent those to her and then we were hoping that she would give them to Taylor. And she did.”