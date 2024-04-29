Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Reacts to TE Travis Kelce’s 2-Year Extension

Not longer after news broke that the Kansas City Chiefs are giving tight end Travis Kelce a two-year contract extension, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to X, formerly Twitter, to react to the news.

“I told yall I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy!@tkelce,” Mahomes wrote on April 29.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Kelce’s extension with the Chiefs will make him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. The extension is set to keep Kelce in Kansas City through the 2027 season, which would be his age-38 season.

Kelce, 34, is coming off of a season in which he recorded 93 receptions, 984 receiving yards, and 5 touchdowns in 15 regular season games. He also had 32 receptions, 355 receiving yards, and 3 touchdowns in three playoff games during Kansas City’s Super Bowl run earlier this year.

Despite being well into his 30s, Kelce is still playing at the elite level, and the Chiefs have acknowledged that by giving him a payday, which could be the last one of his NFL career.

Twitter/X Reacts to Travis Kelce’s Extension

Other users on X reacted to the news of Kelce’s contract extension.

“Congrats Trav!! More than well deserved! For KC fans: Let’s not read into years/ages. Hopefully he got a lot of $$ up front for everything he’s done for this franchise, on AND off the field,” former Chiefs offense tackle Mitchell Schwartz wrote. “He’s on his own timeline of when/how things end. Let’s appreciate him while we still can.”

“So freaking well deserved. Always been a team player,” one user wrote. “The best TE in the league and remained underpaid to stay a Chief. Finally gets paid as the best TE in the league. Oh and 2 more years??? LFG TRAV!!!”

“People told me I was stupid for saying we’d probably have him another 3 years (last year). But I think people are stupid that think he’s going to retire at a younger age than his brother did,” another user wrote. “You guys may know ball… but I know Travis Kelce.”