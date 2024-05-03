Patrick Mahomes Reveals 1 Regret About ‘Hall of Fame Wife’ Brittany

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spends as much time as possible with his family during the offseason. Mahomes shares two children, Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 1, with wife, Brittany Mahomes.

While appearing on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, the three-time Super Bowl MVP revealed his one regret about marrying Brittany. And that’s not doing it sooner.

“How did I find the one? I met her in high school, dude,” Mahomes said. “So, she dealt with me in high school and college – those years where I’m just a young kid. She made me better and I knew that was going ‘the one’ for a long time. And I probably made her wait too long to get married.”

“But we got married, have two beautiful kids now and she’s the one who runs the household. And I’m not afraid to admit it.”

While Mahomes started dating Brittany in the 10th grade, he didn’t pop the question until September 1, 2020 — at Arrowhead Stadium on Brittany’s 25th birthday. The couple officially tied the knot in Maui, Hawaii on March 12, 2022.

This will be my first and only Patrick-Brittany post. I think it’s cool as hell that two kids who have been together since high school and have seen their worlds COMPLETELY change are still together, because it means the two of them haven’t changed. Congrats pic.twitter.com/NAZ7sNpkXz — Bird Law Expert 🇺🇦 (@RealBirdLawyer) September 2, 2020

In an earlier part of the podcast, the 28-year-old quarterback credited much of his success to having Brittany by his side. “I think people don’t even realize how much she does,” Mahomes said. “Taking care of the day-to-day stuff and making it so where I can focus on football, focus on my craft and everything like that. Just being a hall-of-fame mom and a hall-of-fame wife.

“It makes things a lot easier when you get to come home and your best friend is there. You just hang out. It makes you want to be there all the time and she pushes me to be great.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Called Brittany’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Debut ‘Awesome’



A few days before the Chiefs won back-to-back Super Bowls, Brittany revealed she was making her Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition debut. The 28-year-old knew that posing for the iconic magazine would bring out the online trolls, but rose above it.

Brittany wrote on her Instagram Stories on February 8, “I’m here to tell you. People will dislike you. People will love you. Don’t let any of that define you. KEEP SHINING and being YOU.”

As for her husband’s thoughts, “It was awesome,” Mahomes told Paul. “I was happy for her.” The quarterback revealed that Brittany asked his opinion before agreeing to do the photoshoot.

“I was like, ‘Go do it, man,'” Mahomes recalled. “Go show what a mother of two can look and be — not only how she looks, but the way she co-owns the Kansas City Current and has done these ventures by herself now, become this businesswoman herself.”

Patrick Mahomes Said Family Will Dictate When He Retires From the NFL



Earlier this month, TIME named Mahomes one of their 100 Most Influential People in 2024. In the TIME interview, Mahomes opened up about how his family, in particular, his daughter, will ultimately dictate when he retires.

“I’ve looked, if I played until Tom [Brady]’s age, my daughter would be 19, 20 years old,” Mahomes said. “I would love to play that long. At the same time, I want to be there for my daughter. If I can do that, I’ll continue to play. But if I feel like it’s taking away from my family time, that’s when I’ll know it’s time to go.”

Mahomes also knows how difficult it will be to play through to his mid-40s. “Tom’s skewed people’s brains on how hard that is to do because of how well he took care of his body,” he noted. “So I’m about to make sure that I get rid of this dad bod if I want to play to 45.”

While Mahomes may not play as long as Brady, with the 10-year, $450 million extension he signed with the Chiefs in 2020, retirement is a long way off.