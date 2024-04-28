Chiefs Invite QB With ‘Inauspicious’ Finish at Ole Miss to Minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs did not select a quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft. However, the Chiefs invited former Ole Miss backup Spencer Sanders to join their rookie minicamp.

After NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced the news, numerous fans lamented Sanders’ decision to transfer to Ole Miss for his fifth year of eligibility, believing it ruined his NFL draft hopes. Sanders went 31-12 as a starter at Oklahoma State. He completed 765 passes for 9,553 yards and 67 touchdowns in four years with the Cowboys.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound transfer failed to beat out incumbent starter Jaxson Dart at Ole Miss. Last season, Sanders appeared in nine games, completing 19 passes for 278 yards and 3 touchdowns.

USA Today’s Kevin Skiver wrote that Sanders’ college career ended on an “inauspicious note.” The senior quarterback was deemed academically ineligible to participate in the Peach Bowl, as first reported by 24/7 Sports. Even though Dart was the clear-cut starter, Sanders missed out on participating in his final college game.

All the glory to god🙏🏽🖤 pic.twitter.com/8VzggvUJG6 — Spencer Sanders (@SpenceSanders) April 28, 2024

ESPN deemed Sanders “one of the most coveted quarterbacks available in the portal” before landing with Ole Miss. UCLA, Auburn, Kentucky, BYU, Baylor, and Virginia Tech all showed “serious interest” in landing Sanders.

On3.com reported that Sanders inked an NIL deal with The Grove Collective after signing with Ole Miss. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter listed Sanders as the eighth-best rookie quarterback available who didn’t get drafted.

Spencer Sanders Knew He’d Face Competition for the Starting Job at Ole Miss

“I fit in very well there with what they do on offense, their play-action game, the way they take deep shots down the field, Coach Kiffin’s mindset and their balance with a great running back like Quinshon Judkins,” Sanders told ESPN of his decision to transfer in January 2023. “It’s just a very well-rounded scheme.”

He was also aware of the competition with Dart and Walker Howard, a former five-star recruit transferring from LSU that same year. “There’s always going to be somebody you’re competing against, whether it’s at this level or the next,” he continued. “It just helps all of us — the competition — and I’m going to be the oldest one and will do the best I can to help those guys, even after I leave.”

Spencer Sanders' pass was on the money for the first TD of the game 💰 pic.twitter.com/b7XvarSqbY — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 6, 2021

Overall, he was ready for a change. “I’m excited to take my shot in a league [SEC] that’s in a different category, and I’m ready to see what that’s all about,” Sanders said. “I’ve had three different offensive coordinators, so it’s not like I’m opposed to playing under new people or new schemes. It’s no disrespect to Oklahoma State, either. They raised me to be the quarterback I am right now, and I’m thankful for that. It was just time to move on and try something new.”

One man posted on April 27, “He bought into lane kiffin’s lies and he ended up undrafted. Left a starting spot for NIL money and to sit the bench..dumb decision.” Another person wrote, “He needs to fight everyone in his camp that let him go to ole miss. There’s a way to get an NIL bag without sacrificing your future.”

Chiefs News: Under Patrick Mahomes, the QB Room Is Set With Backup Carson Wentz

While Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is obviously the team’s starter, the Chiefs signed Carson Wentz in free agency. Wentz signed a one-year, $3.3 million contract with $2.2 million guaranteed, which means the Chiefs have solidified Wentz as their QB2.

If anything, Sanders is competing for a spot on the 90-man training camp roster. The Chiefs previously signed quarterback Ian Book to a reserves/futures contract in January. Drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft, he also spent time on the practice squads for the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots.