Kansas City Chiefs’ Nod to Taylor Swift in ‘Winning’ Photo Goes Viral

While the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for a run at a Super Bowl three-peat, the team’s social media account reflected on their past championships.

The Chiefs official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a photo of the franchise’s four Lombardi Trophies. They captioned the photo on April 23, “We been on a winning streak… 😉,” which sparked an immediate reaction from Taylor Swift‘s fans.

The post, which racked up over 14,000 likes and 908,000 views, paid tribute to Swift’s song, “The Alchemy,” from her new album, “The Tortured Poets Department.” The track’s lyrics appear strongly inspired by her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

We been on a winning streak… 😉 pic.twitter.com/khOc1HSLgG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 24, 2024

Swift, who attended 13 Chiefs games last season, including flying halfway across the world to watch the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, seems to detail the experience in “The Alchemy.”

She sings:

So when I touch down, call the amateurs and cut ‘em from the team.

Ditch the clowns, get the crown, baby I’m the one to be.

‘Cause the sign on your heart said it’s still reserved for me.

Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?

These blokes warm the benches,

We been on a winning streak.

Swift sings in the bridge:

Shirts off and your friends lift you up over their heads,

Beer stickin’ to the floor, cheers changed ‘cause they said

“There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league”

Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me.

A Swift fan account responded to the Chiefs’ post, “OH MY GOD THE CHIEFS ARE TAYVIS NATIONING ON MAIN RN.” Another Swiftie replied, “Is this the Sports Division of the Tortured Poets Department?

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy Commented on the Attention Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Relationship Brings to Kansas City

The Chiefs’ nod to the 14-time Grammy winner comes shortly after offensive coordinator Matt Nagy spoke about Swift and Kelce’s relationship. Speaking to KCTV5’s Jared Koller on April 22, Nagy was asked about the worldwide attention the Chiefs are getting amid their romance and what that was like.

“It’s definitely rare for sure, I mean you’re talking about Taylor Swift and Kelce and Patrick [Mahomes],” Nagy said. “I know Patrick and ‘Kelc’ as the people they are away from the different concerts and golf venues etc. I know them on a day-to-day basis.”

While Nagy, much like Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, has yet to meet Swift in person, he had nothing but positive things to say.

“We love having her a part of the family, the team, what she and ‘Kelc’ have done is a cool story,” Nagy continued. “I think it’s a credit to both of them to be two big, powerful people that are also so humble in what they do, and they’re so talented at what they do, whether it’s football or singing. So, we’re enjoying the journey. We’re proud to be a part of it, and we want to keep it going.”

Taylor Swift Appears to Reference Travis (and Ed) Kelce on ‘So High School’

Swift surprised her hundreds of millions of fans by revealing “TTPD” was a double album when it dropped last week. In “TTPD: The Anthology,” fans suspected the song, “So High School,” was about the All-Pro tight end. The 34-year-old appeared to confirm the rumors with a secret nod to Kelce in the official lyric video.

In “So High School,” Swift sings, “I feel like laughing in the middle of practice/Do that impression you did of your dad again,” which seems to be a nod to Ed Kelce.

Travis and his older brother, Jason Kelce, regularly impersonate their dad on “New Heights.” Several hours after the song’s release, the podcast’s official account on X shared a clip of the brothers ribbing Ed on their show.

A fan account responded, “Congrats that Travis & his dad have made it to his Taylor’s album.” Another Swiftie wrote, “I see you’ve listened to so high school 😏.”