Chiefs Urged to Re-Sign ‘Trusted’ Patrick Mahomes Target & Playoff Hero

With uncertainty surrounding Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice‘s status for the 2024 season, the Chiefs could stand to add some more receiver depth.

That’s why John Dillon of Chiefs Wire believes re-signing wideout Byron Pringle is one of the best options available for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.

“Pringle is already familiar with Andy Reid’s offense and proved to be a trusted target for Patrick Mahomes when he last played for the Chiefs in 2021,” Dillon wrote on May 10. “Originally an undrafted free agent signed by Kansas City after a productive career at Kansas State, Pringle may be the most likely candidate for a reunion with the Chiefs.”

Byron Pringle a Playoff Stud for Chiefs

After being primarily a special teamer while with the Chiefs during the first two seasons of his NFL career, Pringle was given a larger workload on offense during the 2021 season and took advantage of it. In 17 regular season games played, Pringle registered 42 receptions on 60 targets for 568 yards and 5 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. He reached that stat line while playing 49% of the team’s offensive snaps.

During the playoffs for the 2021 season, Pringle caught 12 passes for 82 yards and 3 touchdowns, 2 of which came against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the Wild Card Round.

In 2022, Pringle took to free agency for the first time in his career and signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Chicago Bears. But injuries paired with the fact that he was playing in a struggling Bears offense caused Pringle to register a 10-135-2 stat line in 11 games played that season.

Pringle then joined former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy in 2023 when he signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Washington Commanders. Despite playing in all 17 regular season games, Pringle had a 14-161 stat line and played just 17% of the team’s offensive snaps.

Pringle turns 31 on November 17.

Chiefs Set to Face Ravens in NFL Season Opener

On May 13, the Chiefs announced that they will open up the 2024 NFL regular season against the Baltimore Ravens. The game will be played on Thursday, September 5, and will be available to watch on NBC.

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to the news.

“Baltimore comes to Arrowhead to begin the season this year. To be honest, I would rather play a division rival like the Broncos or the Raiders, but none of our division rivals would never be on primetime because they all stink,” one user wrote.

“Death, taxes and being Lamar Jackson’s kryptonite. A tradition unlike anything other. Looking forward to seeing this continue come September 5th,” another user wrote.

“Huge game with potential playoff seeding implications right out of the gate! Honestly thought they’d save this one for later in the season,” another user wrote.

“Ravens fans, I better be seeing a pan over to a rowdy fan in the stands fully decked out as Edgar Allen Poe. The quintessential tortured poet,” another user wrote.

“Having the Ravens watch hang our Super Bowl banner is gonna be great content and Kelce gonna kill that team… can’t wait!” another user wrote.