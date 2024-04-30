Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Gets Special Arm Tattoo After NFL Draft [LOOK]

Just days after being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, wide receiver Xavier Worthy got a tattoo to commemorate the very start of his NFL journey.

In an April 29 video shared by Worthy on TikTok, the new Chiefs receiver showed himself getting a tattoo on his left arm of the Chiefs logo as well as the round and pick number he was selected with.

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy got his draft spot tattooed on his arm 🖋️♦️ HT @XavierWorthy https://t.co/0NBP0aWBOJ pic.twitter.com/hcXn1Sdayf — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 30, 2024

Mel Kiper Jr. Applauds Chiefs for Selecting Xavier Worthy

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. praised the Chiefs on the April 29 episode of “First Draft” with Field Yates for selecting Worthy in the first round.

“Yeah, I love what they did with Worthy,” Kiper said. “We’ve been raving about him. I know you were bashing him all through the process being at 165 pounds. You wanted him to put on some weight. You wanted him to start eating more and getting bigger and all that. But look at the ability here — the takeoff and the go get the football, the hand-eye coordination. And the fact that he’s tough. He’s not just a guy who has great speed and doesn’t love to play football, doesn’t love to take hits. This kid does. I think he’s a great pick.”

Despite entering a Kansas City receiver room with a lot of unproven commodities in it, Worthy — who enters the NFL as arguably the most talented receiver the Chiefs have — doesn’t expect to have anything handed to him. But he does know what he brings to the table in terms of skill set, which, as Kiper mentioned, isn’t just speed.

“Man, I’m coming with the mentality to work hard and earn my spot in the locker room,” Worthy said after day one of the NFL Draft on April 25. “I feel like I’m a complete receiver. I can run the whole route tree, disciplined, smart, know the game very well, so I feel like I’m bringing a complete receiver to Kansas City.”

What Xavier Worthy Brings to Chiefs’ Offense

Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 165 pounds, Worthy’s size is a cause for concern. Yet his elite speed and good route running make him a nightmare for secondaries, especially when he catches the ball with space in front of him.

During the 2023 season — which was Worthy’s final season at Texas — he registered 1,014 receiving yards on 75 receptions and 5 receiving touchdowns, according to Sports Reference.

Regardless of the coverage, Worthy is so fast that he just needs time to get open downfield. He also has great ball-tracking ability and the bend, agility, and route discipline to excel on in- and out-breaking routes.

Worthy is far from a finished product, especially when it comes to his weight. But in Kansas City’s offense, which will manufacture ways to get the ball in his hands, he will be an immediate contributor in the NFL.

Worthy joins a receiver room in Kansas City that consists of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Rashee Rice, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, Montrell Washington, Cornell Powell, Justyn Ross, Shi Smith, Anthony Miller, and Jacob Copeland.