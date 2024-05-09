30-Year-Old RB in Danger of Getting Cut by Raiders

With the Las Vegas Raiders not re-signing Josh Jacobs in free agency, the team’s expected to utilize multiple running backs more often. Ameer Abdullah’s role shouldn’t change too much.

He was primarily a third-down back last season and that will continue to be the case if he makes the roster. However, Abdullah’s security on the roster took a bit of a hit when the team drafted Dylan Laube in the sixth round. He projects to be a third-down running back in the NFL and he’ll get a chance to compete for a roster spot.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report believes that could push Abdullah off the roster.

“Laube is old for a running back prospect at 24 years old,” Ballentine wrote in a May 8 column. “That probably impacted his draft stock, but it also means that the Raiders could have enhanced confidence that he can get on the field right now.

“Abdullah is hitting the running back age cliff and is a vestige of the Josh McDaniels era. … It wouldn’t be surprising to see him outright released if Laube can come in and prove himself.”

Abdullah is 30, which is typically when running backs start to decline but he also has only had more than 100 carries in a season twice in his career. He hasn’t been a huge impact player since joining the Raiders as he only has 342 combined receiving yards over two seasons but he could have an advantage over Laube due to the fact that he knows the players on the roster well.

Dylan Laube Excited About Joining Las Vegas Raiders

The biggest competition for Abdullah’s roster spot is Laube. Though he was a sixth-round pick, he was a very productive player in college at New Hampshire having 1,163 receiving yards combined his last two seasons.

Laube also fits the mold of a player that head coach Antonio Pierce wants on the roster.

“When I was on the phone with coach Pierce, I said, ‘Hey coach, you got a dog’,” Laube said during his April 27 press conference. “He was like, ‘Hey, Dylan, that’s our culture here, just a bunch of dogs.’ And I’m super excited man, just because it’s just a bunch of gritty, hard-nosed dudes, man. It’s going to be so fun. I can’t wait to suit up in the black and gray, it’s going to be so fun. I’m so excited.”

Laube will have his work cut out for him just to make the roster but he’ll be an interesting player to keep an eye on.

Dylan Laube showing some good vision on this split inside zone run. Finds the opening and shows off his elusiveness in the open field. pic.twitter.com/g5vazCMycC — Marcus Johnson (@TheMarcJohnNFL) May 3, 2024

Dylan Laube Expect to Fill a Number of Roles

Laube could have a hard time seeing the field on offense as a rookie. Zamir White is likely to start with Alexander Mattison as the backup. Abdullah could be the third-down running back but that doesn’t mean Laube would necessarily get cut.

He thinks he can help in multiple facets of the game.

“I think special teams is, if not the most important, the most underrated thing in a football game,” Laube said. “I take pride in playing running back and receiver. But also, special teams I feel like is what separates me from every running back in this class. I think me being able to do a bunch of different stuff like kick return, punt return, gunner, jammer, I think I’m able to do so many different things.”